National

Priyanka Gandhi Hails UP People, Says They Established Ideal That Real Issues Are Paramount

The BJP-led NDA suffered a jolt in Uttar Pradesh, where it won just 36 seats as against the INDIA bloc which bagged 43 -- a significant contribution to the overall tally of the opposition alliance.

PTI
Priyanka Gandhi hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh, saying they gave a solid message to the whole country of saving the Constitution and re-established the old ideal that public issues are paramount.

The BJP-led NDA suffered a jolt in Uttar Pradesh, where it won just 36 seats as against the INDIA bloc which bagged 43 -- a significant contribution to the overall tally of the opposition alliance.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My salute to all my colleagues of UP Congress. I saw you working hard in the sun and dust, you did not bow down, you did not stop, you showed courage to fight in the toughest of times."

"Atrocities were committed against you, fake cases were filed against you, you were put in jail, you were repeatedly put under house arrest but you did not get scared. Many leaders left in fear, you stood firm," she said.

Gandhi further said she was proud of the vigilant people of Uttar Pradesh, who understood the depth and truth of this country and gave a solid message to the whole of India of saving the Constitution.

"You have re-established an old ideal in today's politics - that the issues of the people are paramount, the price of ignoring them is heavy," she said.

The election is of the people, the people fight it and the people win, Gandhi said.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which leads the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, alone got 37 seats this time, becoming the single largest party in the politically crucial state. The BJP managed to win just 33 seats.

SP ally Congress won six seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, in the elections. In the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats while Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) got one.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum For Winning Mexico's Presidential Poll
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  3. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  4. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
  5. Prisoner Stabbed Inside Tihar Jail In Gang Fight
Entertainment News
  1. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
  4. Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'
  5. Neha Sharma-Mona Singh Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking Women Celebrities From Distasteful Angles
Sports News
  1. French Open Day 11 Recap: Zverev Sets Up Ruud Semi-Final; Bopanna-Ebden Into Last Four Too
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: Head-To-Head, When, Where To Watch
  3. T20 World Cup: Uganda Beat PNG By Three Wickets To Notch Up Maiden Win - In Pics
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  5. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: India Warm-Up For PAK Clash With A Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  3. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win