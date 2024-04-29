Modi TV Interview | Here's What PM Said On Inheritance Tax, Rahul Gandhi's ‘X-ray’ Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha battle 2024, said that while the Congress is advocating for an "inheritance tax," the Bharatiya Janata Party has no intentions to either implement or consider it.
In an interview with News18 channel, PM Narendra Modi described the Congress manifesto as the "stamp of the Muslim League," stating it was his responsibility to bring out the truth of the Congress manifesto in an “unbiased manner” based on “facts”.
On April 5, the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024, focusing on economic empowerment for minorities. It promised to ensure banks would provide institutional credit to minorities without discrimination.
PM Modi On Congress Manifesto:
“So far as the Congress manifesto is concerned, someone please tell me, are the manifestos of political parties during elections a mere showpiece? It is the work of the media to read the manifestos of every political party. I was waiting for the media to comment on it. I had commented on the manifesto on the first day. After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it has the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought that the media will be shocked. But they just kept saying whatever was presented by the Congress,” Prime Minister Modi said.
He continued, “Then I thought that this seems to be a big scam of the ecosystem and I will have to bring out the truth. I waited for 10 days that the evils in the manifesto would be brought out by someone because if it is brought out in an unbiased manner, it is good. Finally, I was forced to bring out these truths.”
Congress has previously responded to PM Modi's comments. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the PM should stop his attempts at dividing society. "I request him, if he gives me time, I will take our manifesto and explain it to him."
Modi On Sam Pitroda’s Comments On Inheritance Tax:
Prime Minister Modi criticised Congress Overseas Wing President Sam Pitroda’s comments on inheritance tax, stating: “One of their greats gave an interview in America where he brought up the issue of inheritance tax, about 55 per cent tax on your property. Now I am talking about development and inheritance and they are talking of plundering that inheritance. Their history till date is about doing what they have mentioned in the manifesto. It is my responsibility to tell the countrymen that they are taking the country in this direction. Now you decide whether you want to go or not. But it is my responsibility that on the basis of facts and importance, I should tell you [the truth].”
The Congress has, however, distanced itself from Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda’s comments on “inheritance tax,” stating that his views do not reflect the position of the Indian National Congress.
Modi On Rahul Gandhi’s X-Ray And Wealth Redistribution:
Prime Minister Modi, in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposal for conducting an X-ray or a social-economic survey to identify sections needing wealth redistribution, criticised it as an "urban Naxal" thought.
“X-ray means raiding every household. If any woman has hidden gold where she stores grains, even that will be X-rayed. The jewels will be confiscated. Land records will be scrutinised. And these will be redistributed. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is an entirely ‘Urban Naxal’ thought,” the prime minister said.
The Congress has so far denied these allegations. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated in a letter to the Prime Minister: "Congress will conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda for affirmative action."
PM On Economic And Banking Reforms:
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the economic and banking reforms undertaken by the government in the last decade.
The prime minister said: “We opened 52 crore bank accounts, and I took the biggest advantage of it. I took the trinity of Jan Dhan, mobile and Aadhaar and encouraged Direct Benefit Transfer. A sum of Rs 36 lakh crore — the figure is very big — has gone into people’s accounts [via Direct Benefit Transfer]. This huge financial inclusion has happened in our country [due to opening of accounts]. This is more than the number of accounts that would have opened in the world in a year. There is Jal Jeevan Mission in our country. In India, 3-4 per cent of the villages would get water from taps in their homes, that too in urban localities. Today, tap water has reached 14 crore rural families.”
The prime minister, while sharing statistics, said in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there is a group of 150 countries of the world — which includes China and India — which can be called developing countries or countries with an emerging economy.
“They analysed such a group by classifying them together. It is a very interesting observation. In 1998, India’s per capita GDP was around 30 per cent, compared to others in the peer group. At that time, Atal ji’s government was in power. From 1998 to 2004, Atal ji took this figure from 30 per cent to 35 per cent. It was a good progress. But unfortunately, in 2004, this khichdi company came and this khichdi company ruined the work of Atal ji. They brought the number down from 35 per cent to 30 per cent. All these countries [in the peer group] performed better than India.