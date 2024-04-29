AAP Sans Kejriwal, BJP Sans SAD, Congress Sans Leadership: Will Punjab Throw Up A Surprise This Lok Sabha Polls?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Amritsar Constituency Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with party leaders during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Hall bazaar on April 25, 2024 in Amritsar, India. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal via Getty Images)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Amritsar Constituency Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with party leaders during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Hall bazaar on April 25, 2024 in Amritsar, India. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal via Getty Images)