Rahul Gandhi's April 6 Hyderabad Speech Goes Viral Amid PM Modi Remark Row | Know What He Said

"If land , Gold and other valubles are not properties then what do you mean by properties as mentioned in your manifesto and as told by your leader Rahul Gandhi? It was Rahul Gandhi who had said in Hyderabad on 06/04/24, a day after the release of your manifesto mentioned about Financial and Institutional survey for redistribution of the country's wealth and jobs after the caste census. Why should there be a mention of 'minorities'? Why should the then PM on 'December 6' use the word 'Muslims'? What made him bring the religion here?" Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said in a post on X.