Rahul Gandhi's April 6 Hyderabad Speech Goes Viral Amid PM Modi Remark Row | Know What He Said

As political storm remains on over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged "hate speech" at a recent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in which he made claims of Congress planning to "redistribute wealth of the people", a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from an April 6 party meeting has gone viral, where he is heard saying mentioning something similar.
While PM Modi may have made the remarks at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday citing former PM Manmohan Singh's alleged statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks from the April 6 public meeting in Hyderabad also are on his party's plan of "wealth redistribution". Elections 2024 News LIVE Updates
What Did Rahul Gandhi Say On April 6
On April 6, a day after the Congress released its manifesto, Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Hyderabad had said if voted to power, the party will conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain the distribution of wealth among the people in the country.
“We will first conduct a nationwide caste census to determine how many people belong to the Other Backward Classes [OBCs], Scheduled Castes [SCs], Scheduled Tribes [STs) and minorities. After that, we will conduct a financial and institutional survey in a historic step to ascertain the distribution of wealth.”
Asserting that the Congress will ensure representation of all communities in all sectors, Rahul Gandhi said the party will ensure that it will give the rightful share of the people.
Rahul Gandhi's April 6 Hyderabad speech where he spoke about "financial and institutional survey is now going viral, with people on social media having many things to say about it. A doctored video of Rahul Gandhi's April 6 speech going viral parallely, with the claims that he said Congress "will do a nationwide X-Ray then the minorities will know their fair share in the country."
"If land , Gold and other valubles are not properties then what do you mean by properties as mentioned in your manifesto and as told by your leader Rahul Gandhi? It was Rahul Gandhi who had said in Hyderabad on 06/04/24, a day after the release of your manifesto mentioned about Financial and Institutional survey for redistribution of the country's wealth and jobs after the caste census. Why should there be a mention of 'minorities'? Why should the then PM on 'December 6' use the word 'Muslims'? What made him bring the religion here?" Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said in a post on X.
Another X user said in a post: "Dear Rahul Gandhi, Even though I am a Modi fan, (your Piddis call me Male andhbhakt) I love your Wealth Redistribution Scheme. After hearing about it, I have stopped going to my hospital, and tendered my resignation. My only request, please give me wealth of Mallikarjun Kharge 2000 crores and DK Shivakumar 4000 crores, in wealth redistribution scheme."
Citing Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra's net worth at Rs 17,458, one user asked the Congress MP, "Why don’t they set an example and start equal wealth redistribution among minorities in India from your house".
PM's Alleged 'Hate Speech'
PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which triggered reactions by a section of people and the Congress party. Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said on Sunday, after which Congress said it would "educate" the Prime Minister about its manifesto.
On Monday and Tuesday as well, PM Modi made a similar statements at election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Rajasthan's Tonk, respectively, reiterating his claim that the "Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes "earnings and property" of the public and that it was planning to "redistribute wealth".