BJP Releases Manifesto For 2024, Focus On Modi’s Guarantee To Develop India

BJP centres it manifesto on Modi’s commitment and guarantees. The party presented its roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047. 2025 to be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.

PTI
PM Modi unveils BJP's manifesto on Sunday along with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda | Photo: PTI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 at its headquarters in New Delhi. The manifesto - called Sankalp Patra (promise document) - banks on 'Modi Ki Guarantee', with the BJP conveying the message that the poll document embodies the guarantees the prime minister has given to the people of the country.

The manifesto is divided into 24 groups and specific promises are made according to them, among these there are ten social groups like poor, women, youth, MSMEs, farmers, workers etc. There are 14 groups which include 'Vishwa Bandhu', secure India, developed India, quality education, development of heritage etc. After the manifesto's release, multiple videos were played to showcase the promises made in the document.

What PM Modi Said At Manifesto Launch

PM Modi, in his address, expanded on all the promises made in this manifesto. He said the manifesto is based on the development of four pillars, which were earlier described as the four ‘castes’ by the PM – Youth, Women, Poor and Farmers. The focus of this manifesto is ‘dignity and quality of life’. Modi said that the BJP is committed to ‘quantity and quality of opportunity’. Many promises have been made for the four ‘castes’ including expanding 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme to cover everyone above the age of 70, three crore more houses under the PM Awas Yojana, loan limit under Mudra Yojana will be increased from 10 lakhs to 20 lakhs, under NAMO Didi yojana women in rural areas will be trained as drone pilots, will provide free electricity to crores of people.

While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19, Phases 2 to 7 have been scheduled for: April 25, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1. - PTI
PM also said that the year 2025 will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda. Many schemes will be announced and implemented for the benefit of tribes of India.  

He also said that the party has fulfilled the promise of women’s reservation in parliament. It will now work towards the goals of One Nation, One Election and Uniform Civil Code.

Here are some key highlights of the manifesto:

·         Free ration scheme will be continued for the next five years. BJP will ensure nutritional and affordable food will reach the poor.

·         Jan Aushadhi centres will continue to provide medicines with 80% discount. More such centres will open.

·         Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, people will continue to get free healthcare upto five lakh rupees. BJP has resolved to bring all senior citizens above 70 years of age under 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, irrespective of their class.

·         Three crore more houses will be provided to the poor under the PM Awas Yojna.

·         BJP provided free cooking gas cylinder to many under the Ujjawala Yojan. Taking the scheme further party vows to work at a fast pace to provide households with affordable piped gas.

·         BJP's top priority will be boosting social, physical and digital infrastructure.

·         Bullet train project between Ahmadabad and Mumbai will be finished at full pace. Similar bullet train projects will be built in the north, south and east of India as well.

·         BJP has decided to raise loan limit under 'Mudra' scheme to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. This will help develop the ecosystem for Industry 4.0, and will give opportunities for rural and urban youth to start enterprises based on their interests.

·         Under Swanidhi Yojana, hawkers and street vendors of small towns and villages will also get loan from banks like their urban counterparts. The amount limit for the loan will also be increased.

·         Divyang or differently-able people will get priority under the PM Awas yojana. Their houses will be designed according to their special needs.

·         Transgender people will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.  

·         Next five years will for women’s new participation. In the last ten years 10 crore women have joined Self Help Groups (SHG). Women under these SHGs in the next five years will be trained for new opportunities in sectors like IT, education, tourism, health, retail etc.

·         BJP will bring Rashtriya Sahkarita Niti (national cooperative policy). The number of cooperatives in the daily sector will be increased by many folds.

·         To make India a Global Nutrition Hub emphasis will be given to superfoods. It will help the two crore farmers engaged in the superfood farming.

·         For vegetable farming more clusters will be created. Same will be done for the fisher communities. Fisherfolks will be encouraged for sea weed and pearl harvesting.

·         BJP is committed to make India a Food Processing Hub. They will become the new engines of growth for rural economy.

·         Tamil language is our pride; BJP will make every effort to enhance its global reputation.

