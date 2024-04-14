BJP Releases Manifesto For 2024, Focus On Modi’s Guarantee To Develop India

What PM Modi Said At Manifesto Launch

PM Modi, in his address, expanded on all the promises made in this manifesto. He said the manifesto is based on the development of four pillars, which were earlier described as the four ‘castes’ by the PM – Youth, Women, Poor and Farmers. The focus of this manifesto is ‘dignity and quality of life’. Modi said that the BJP is committed to ‘quantity and quality of opportunity’. Many promises have been made for the four ‘castes’ including expanding 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme to cover everyone above the age of 70, three crore more houses under the PM Awas Yojana, loan limit under Mudra Yojana will be increased from 10 lakhs to 20 lakhs, under NAMO Didi yojana women in rural areas will be trained as drone pilots, will provide free electricity to crores of people.

