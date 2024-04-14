Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: BJP To Release Its Manifesto Today; PM Modi To Address Rallies In Karnataka, MP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives At BJP Headquarters For Manifesto Release | Watch
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi for the party’s manifesto release for the Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
BJP Chief JP Nadda Arrives At Party Headquarters For Manifesto Release | Watch
BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi for the party’s manifesto release for the Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives At BJP Headquarters Ahead Of Manifesto Release | Watch
Ahead of the BJP’s manifesto release for the Lok Sabha election, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday arrived at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Dr BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary | Watch
Ahead of BJP’s manifesto release for the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, at the Parliament premises.
Advertisement
‘People Will Vote For Us In LS Polls’: Manipur BJP Chief | Watch
Manipur BJP President Sharda Devi on Sunday said that she believes that the people will vote for us in the Lok Sabha elections.
She said, "I believe that the people will vote for us in the Lok Sabha elections. They are now more aware of how such a situation arose in Manipur and those who allege that we failed to prevent such a situation, in their tenure Kuki-Naga (struggle) went for 6 years.”
She added: “What we are facing today is due to what they have done in the past and what we are doing today is for the days to come... Even in the last election, people trusted us and this time also they'll give us the responsibility."
Advertisement
EAM S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw Arrive At BJP Headquarters Ahead Of Manifesto Release | Watch
Ahead of the party’s manifesto release on Sunday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders arrive at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.
Advertisement
‘Congress Isn’t Small, State Of Party Changes With Time’: Party Leader Anchal Das
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Anchal Das, who is the party’s candidate from Jaipur Lok Sabha seat said, “Congress isn’t a small party. The state of a party changes with time. People have seen what PM Modi has done in the last 10 years.”
‘Congress Wants To Take Away Rights Of Dalits’: BJP Leader | Watch
BJP National President, SC Morcha, Lal Singh Arya on Sunday said “under the influence of the Muslim League, Congress wants to take away the rights of Dalits”.
He said, "I think if the constitution and reservation are in danger because of someone, it's Congress. They crushed the soul of the Constitution in 1975 by implementing the Emergency, implementing Article 370 which snatched the rights of scheduled castes and that too by going against BR Ambedkar. PM Modi by abrogating Article 370, gives the reservations to SCs & STs....”
He added: “The manifesto that Congress has named 'Nyay Patra' has been made under the influence of the Muslim League. I fear that they will curtail the reservation of scheduled castes and will give it to those who are not under the reservation category as per the constitution, at the direction of the Muslim League. Under the influence of the Muslim League, Congress wants to take away the rights of Dalit but as long as the BJP is there, it won't let it happen."
BJP Headquarters Decked-up For ‘Sankalp Patra’ Release Today | Watch
The BJP is set to release its ‘Sankalp Patra’ on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party’s headquarter in Delhi is decked-up for the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders set to attend it.
Amit Shah To Address Rally In Jammu On April 16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first election rally in Jammu on April 16, BJP has said.
Shah will campaign to garner support for BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, who is vying for his third term from the Jammu parliamentary constituency.
BJP Leaders Start Arriving At Party’s Delhi Headquarters Ahead Of Manifesto Release | Watch
Ahead of the party’s manifesto release for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders on Sunday have started arriving at the party headquarters in Delhi.
The party’s general secretary Vinod Tawde arrived at the party headquarters.
BJP will release its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, today.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured During Bus Yatra | Watch
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured after an unidentified individual pelted a stone at him leaving his left eyebrow injured, according to his party YSRCP.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Hospital After Getting Injured During Rally | Watch
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Government Hospital in Vijayawada late night on Saturday after being injured during a public meeting.
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Karnataka's Mangaluru Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru in the evening on Sunday.
PM Modi To Hold Poll Rallies In Karnataka, MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Karnataka's Mysuru on Sunday.
BJP To Release LS Poll Manifesto Today
The BJP will release its manifesto on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.