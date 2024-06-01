With the Lok Sabha Polls officially wrapped up, exit polls have projected a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance. Along with the Lok Sabha exit polls, a NDA sweep for the assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh has been predicted.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024. Along with the general elections, four states went to the polls to vote for their legislative assembly elections.
Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh went to the polls on a single-phase on April 19. Andhra Pradesh also voted in a single phase on May 13 whereas Odisha went to the polls in four polls from May 13 to June 4.
Assembly Election Exit Polls 2024: BJP-Led NDA Likely To Sweep 3 States, SKM Projected To Retain Sikkim
BJP-TDP Win Projected For Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections
For the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, exit poll surveys have predicted a clean sweep for the NDA alliance in the state. The NDA alliance in AP comprises of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As per People's Pulse, a landslide victory for the BJP-TDP-JanaSena alliance in the Andhra Pradesh has been projected. Pollsters have predicted around 111-135 seats for the NDA alliance.
Whereas, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has been projected to get 45-60 seats. News-18 Mega Exit Poll, Poll of Polls and many other pollsters have also predicted similar numbers for the Narendra Modi-N. Chandrababu Naidu alliance in the state.
In Andhra Pradesh, the legislative assembly has a total of 175 seats, of which 88 seats are needed for a party to secure a majority.
BJP-BJD To Go Head To Head In Odisha Assembly Elections
For the Odisha assembly elections 2024, the exit poll projections are yet to be released. However, when it comes to the Lok Sabha seats for Odisha, pollsters have predicted a defeat for incumbent CM Naveen Patnaik.
As per India Today Axis My India poll, of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, 18–20 seats have been projected for the BJP. Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has been projected to win 0–2 seats for the BJD and the Congress is expected to trail with 0–1 seats.
Poll of Polls has also predicted a loss for BJD 24-year status of being the ruling party. BJP has been projected to win 15 seats and BJD has been reduced to 3-8 seats.
For the Odisha assembly elections, a total of 147 seats are up for grabs, of which 74 seats are needed in order to declare a majority.
SKM To Sweep Sikkim
Sikkim went to polls on April 19 for 32 assembly seats. For the assembly elections 2024, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is expected to win a second term in the state.
According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Taman-led SKM has been projected to sweep the Sikkim assembly elections, with the Sikkim Democratic Front restricted to just 1-3 seats. BJP on the other hand is expected to secure around 0-2 seats.
BJP Enjoys Edge In Arunachal Pradesh With Unopposed Wins
Even before the exit poll predictions, the BJP enjoyed a clear edge in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2024 after it won 10 seats unopposed. Arunachal has a total of 60 legislative assembly seats, of which 10 seats have been won by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein and eight other BJP leaders have won unopposed.
For the remaining 50 seats, the BJP is projected to enjoy a majority. As per the India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is expected to sweep the assembly election results in Arunachal Pradesh with 44-51 seats for BJP.
1-4 seats for Congress, 2-6 seats for NPP and 2-6 seats for Others have been projected in the assembly elections. For the Arunachal Pradesh elections, 31 seats are needed to declare a majority.
Election Commission Gears Up For Results
With the Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections over, the Election Commission of India is now gearing up to declare the results for India. The polling body will kick off its results season with the counting of votes for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections. Counting of votes are set to begin from 6 AM onwards on June 2.
The assembly election results for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and the Lok Sabha Election Results will be announced on June 4, 2024 from 8 AM onwards.