Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Voting Concludes In India With 7th Phase; Nearly 60% Voter Turnout Recorded

The voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections in India has concluded with the completion of the seventh phase on June 1. The latest voter turnout figure stood at 58.9 per cent across the seven states in the country.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee cast their votes today amid reports of widespread violence in the state.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State-Wise Voter Turnout Recorded During 7th Phase
The voting was being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh.
State-wise voter turnout
Bihar - 49.22%
Chandigarh - 62.80%
Himachal Pradesh - 66.91%
Jharkhand - 68.32%
Odisha - 62.66%
Punjab - 55.58%
Uttar Pradesh - 55.53%
West Bengal - 69.89%
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Widespread Violence In West Bengal
Violent clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters following accusations of electoral misconduct in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. BJP candidate Rekha Patra claimed TMC members obstructed voters, while TMC accused Patra and BJP supporters of disrupting the polling environment.
Violence escalated on the Basanti express highway as both factions engaged, leading police to intervene with baton charges and tear gas. Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman reported three injuries in the clash at Bayramari, Sandeshkhali, and one arrest was made.
Similar conflicts occurred in Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour, where TMC, Indian Secular Front (ISF), and BJP supporters clashed. In Jadavpur, parties alleged their polling agents were barred from entering booths, while in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency, TMC and ISF supporters engaged in a confrontation, with allegations of both sides attacking with crude bombs.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prominent Voters For the Day
Prominent figures who cast their votes today included Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Meanwhile in West Bengal other than the CM herself, actor Mithun Chakraborty and another actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Moonmoon Sen also cast votes.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen exercising his democratic right in a constituency in Chandigarh today.
Other Highlights From Seventh Phase Voting
In Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang, the world's highest polling station, people were seen walking up a hill in their traditional attire to vote in the polls.
In Varanasi, a holy city in Uttar Pradesh and from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term to the Lok Sabha, groups of sadhus were seen queuing up at polling stations to cast their vote.
According to PTI, there were also reports of poll boycott from several areas, including Math Dhajju Giri and Rasulpur villages in Uttar Pradesh, Makhan, Chachul and Juri in Himachal Pradesh and Bagdubhi village in Jharkhand.
The Election Commission on Saturday said it was "deeply humbled" by the voters who made it to polling stations overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have.
"Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again," the poll watchdog said in a statement.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Projection
The early exit polls suggest a significant lead for the BJP-led NDA for Lok Sabha polls and also indicating potential wins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.
According to the Republic TV-P Marq poll, the ruling alliance is predicted to secure around 359 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc may attain approximately 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the Republic TV-Matrize poll forecasts 353-368 seats for the NDA and 118-133 seats for the opposition.
Similarly, the Jan Ki Baat poll projects a favorable outcome for the ruling NDA, estimating 362-392 seats, compared to 141-161 seats for the opposition alliance.
The results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.