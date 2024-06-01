Elections

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Voting Concludes In India With 7th Phase; Nearly 60% Voter Turnout Recorded

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee cast their votes today amid reports of widespread violence in the state.

-
Photo: -
info_icon

The voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections in India has concluded with the completion of the seventh phase on June 1. The latest voter turnout figure stood at 58.9 per cent across the seven states in the country.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee cast their votes today amid reports of widespread violence in the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State-Wise Voter Turnout Recorded During 7th Phase 

The voting was being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh.

State-wise voter turnout

Bihar - 49.22%

Chandigarh - 62.80%

Himachal Pradesh - 66.91%

Jharkhand - 68.32%

Odisha - 62.66%

Punjab - 55.58%

Uttar Pradesh - 55.53%

West Bengal - 69.89%

bjp-congress-nda-india-bloc-june-4-counting-latest-news">Follow For Lok Sabha Exit Poll LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Widespread Violence In West Bengal

Violent clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters following accusations of electoral misconduct in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. BJP candidate Rekha Patra claimed TMC members obstructed voters, while TMC accused Patra and BJP supporters of disrupting the polling environment.

Violence escalated on the Basanti express highway as both factions engaged, leading police to intervene with baton charges and tear gas. Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman reported three injuries in the clash at Bayramari, Sandeshkhali, and one arrest was made.

Similar conflicts occurred in Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour, where TMC, Indian Secular Front (ISF), and BJP supporters clashed. In Jadavpur, parties alleged their polling agents were barred from entering booths, while in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency, TMC and ISF supporters engaged in a confrontation, with allegations of both sides attacking with crude bombs.

EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal | - IANS Screengrab
Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prominent Voters For the Day

Prominent figures who cast their votes today included Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile in West Bengal other than the CM herself, actor Mithun Chakraborty and another actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Moonmoon Sen also cast votes.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen exercising his democratic right in a constituency in Chandigarh today.

Other Highlights From Seventh Phase Voting

In Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang, the world's highest polling station, people were seen walking up a hill in their traditional attire to vote in the polls.

In Varanasi, a holy city in Uttar Pradesh and from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term to the Lok Sabha, groups of sadhus were seen queuing up at polling stations to cast their vote.

According to PTI, there were also reports of poll boycott from several areas, including Math Dhajju Giri and Rasulpur villages in Uttar Pradesh, Makhan, Chachul and Juri in Himachal Pradesh and Bagdubhi village in Jharkhand.

LS Polls: Last Phase Voting in Amritsar - | Photo: PTI
In Photos: Last Phase Voting Of Lok Sabha Polls

BY Photo Webdesk

The Election Commission on Saturday said it was "deeply humbled" by the voters who made it to polling stations overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have.

"Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again," the poll watchdog said in a statement.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Projection

The early exit polls suggest a significant lead for the BJP-led NDA for Lok Sabha polls and also indicating potential wins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

According to the Republic TV-P Marq poll, the ruling alliance is predicted to secure around 359 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc may attain approximately 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Republic TV-Matrize poll forecasts 353-368 seats for the NDA and 118-133 seats for the opposition.

Similarly, the Jan Ki Baat poll projects a favorable outcome for the ruling NDA, estimating 362-392 seats, compared to 141-161 seats for the opposition alliance.

The results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When Two Men Came Knocking
  2. A Dream Of Settlement
  3. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  4. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  5. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Real Madrid Win Champions League; Djokovic Enters French Open Rd 4
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open: World No. 1 Digs Deep To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Old Lady Spurn Super League: Juventus Request To Re-join European Club Association
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Ahead In 26 Seats, Show Trends
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over