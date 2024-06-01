In Photos: Last Phase Voting Of Lok Sabha Polls

A polling official marks the finger of a voter during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar.
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
'Sadhus' show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath show his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha show his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with wife Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya after casting his vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
BJP leader J.P. Nadda with his family after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district.
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jalandhar.
Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur.
BJP leader Ravi Kishan waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur.
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring speaks with the media after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Muktsar.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Samirpur in Hamirpur district.
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.
AAP candidate Dharamvir Gandhi after casting his vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.
ISKCON monks stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.