In Photos: Last Phase Voting Of Lok Sabha Polls

The seventh and the last phase of voting for 18th Lok Sabha elections is taking place on June 1 and people have queued up to exercise their democratic right. Notable voters in this phase include UP CM Yogi Adityanath, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Actor Mithun Chakraborty and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

LS Polls: Last Phase Voting in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

A polling official marks the finger of a voter during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar.

Last Phase Voting in Patna
Last Phase Voting in Patna | Photo: PTI

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Last Phase Voting in Varanasi
Last Phase Voting in Varanasi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

'Sadhus' show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath show his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha
AAP leader Raghav Chadha | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Raghav Chadha show his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya
Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya | Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with wife Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya after casting his vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

J.P. Nadda with his family
J.P. Nadda with his family | Photo: PTI

BJP leader J.P. Nadda with his family after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jalandhar.

Anupriya Patel
Anupriya Patel | Photo: PTI

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur.

Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Ravi Kishan waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur.

Amarinder Singh Raja
Amarinder Singh Raja | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring speaks with the media after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Muktsar.

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty | Photo: PTI

Actor Mithun Chakraborty shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Samirpur in Hamirpur district.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.

Dharamvir Gandhi
Dharamvir Gandhi | Photo: PTI

AAP candidate Dharamvir Gandhi after casting his vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.

ISKCON monks
ISKCON monks | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

ISKCON monks stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

