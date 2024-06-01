National

In Photos: Last Phase Voting Of Lok Sabha Polls

The seventh and the last phase of voting for 18th Lok Sabha elections is taking place on June 1 and people have queued up to exercise their democratic right. Notable voters in this phase include UP CM Yogi Adityanath, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Actor Mithun Chakraborty and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.