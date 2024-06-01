Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal has been marred by violence and disruptions, with clashes reported between supporters of rival political parties and allegations of voter intimidation and electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioning.
Polling is currently underway for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with over 1.3 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. However, the process has been disrupted in several areas, with reports of crude bombs being hurled and police resorting to lathi charges to disperse mobs.
In Bhangar, a clash broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), with both sides hurling allegations against each other. The police have recovered several crude bombs from the area and have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.
In another incident, an angry mob forced its way into a polling station in Kultali, South 24 Parganas district, and seized an EVM, throwing it into a nearby pond. The Election Commission has sought an action-taken report on the incident.
The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal said in a statement: "Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond."
"FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer."
Despite the disruptions, the election authorities have ensured that the polling process continues uninterrupted in the affected areas.
The seventh phase marks the end of a marathon Lok Sabha polling process that began on April 19, covering 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories.
The results for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India on June 4.