Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal

Polling is currently underway for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, with over 1.3 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

IANS Screengrab
EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal | Photo: IANS Screengrab
info_icon

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal has been marred by violence and disruptions, with clashes reported between supporters of rival political parties and allegations of voter intimidation and electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioning.

Polling is currently underway for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with over 1.3 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. However, the process has been disrupted in several areas, with reports of crude bombs being hurled and police resorting to lathi charges to disperse mobs.

LIVE | Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Voting

In Bhangar, a clash broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), with both sides hurling allegations against each other. The police have recovered several crude bombs from the area and have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

In another incident, an angry mob forced its way into a polling station in Kultali, South 24 Parganas district, and seized an EVM, throwing it into a nearby pond. The Election Commission has sought an action-taken report on the incident.

null - null
Outlook Magazine Podcast: India’s Tryst With Ideology

BY Outlook Web Bureau

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal said in a statement: "Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond."

"FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer."

Despite the disruptions, the election authorities have ensured that the polling process continues uninterrupted in the affected areas.

The seventh phase marks the end of a marathon Lok Sabha polling process that began on April 19, covering 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories. 

The results for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India on June 4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child