Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4



A total of 904 candidates will be in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi – a Lok Sabha constituency he represented since 2014.



Here are some key candidates to watch out for in this phase:



Narendra Modi

The prime minister is contesting from the holy city of Varanasi for the third time. He is up against INDIA bloc’s Ajay Rai, BSP’s Athar Jamal Lari and three independents. In 2014, Modi had won against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and then defeated his Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav in 2019 by a massive margin of 4.59 lakh votes.



Kangana Ranaut

The BJP has fielded actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, which has been known to be the stronghold of the Virbhadra family. The grand old party has won this seat 12 times since 1952. Kangana is up against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.



Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has been a stronghold of the TMC for the past few years, in general elections, assembly elections and rural polls in the area. He will be contesting against CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP’s Abhijit Das. The Congress party is supporting CPI(M)’s candidate.