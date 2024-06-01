Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Today's Chanakya Projections For Delhi
Today's Chanakya projections for the national capital are:
BJP: 6 ± 1 Seats
Congress: +1 ± 1 Seats
Others: NIL
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Today's Chanakya Projections For Chhattisgarh & Assam
Today's Chanakya For Chhattisgarh
BJP: 11 ± 1 Seats
Congress: 0 ± 1 Seats
Others: NIL
Today's Chanakya For Assam
BJP: + 12 ± 2 Seats
Congress: + 1 ± 1 Seats
Others: 1 ± 1 Seats
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Today's Chanakya Projections For Gujarat
Today's Chanakya For Gujarat
BJP: 26 ± 2 Seats
Congress: + 0 ± 2 Seats
Others: NIL
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Jan Ki Baat Projects 377 Seats For NDA
Pollster Jan Ki Baat projects
NDA: 377
INDIA: 151
OTH: 15
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Projects Majority For NDA In Bihar
Axis My India for Bihar
NDA: 29-33
INDIA: 7-10
OTH: 0-2
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Where To Track Assembly Elections Exit Polls?
You can track the live exit poll projections for the Assembly Elections here at OutlookIndia.com
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: National Projections So Far Show NDA Leading
Here are the national projections of pollsters for the Lok Sabha elections so far:
India News - D Dynamics
NDA: 371
INDIA: 125
OTH: 47
Jan Ki Baat
NDA: 362-392
INDIA: 141-161
OTH: 10-20
Republic Bharat-Matrize
NDA: 353-368
INDIA: 118-133
OTH: 43-48
Republic TV - P MARQ
NDA: 359
INDIA: 154
OTH: 30
TV 5 Telugu
NDA: 359
INDIA: 154
OTH: 30
NDTV Poll of Polls
NDA: 365
INDIA: 142
OTH: 36
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Jan Ki Baat Projects NDA's Victory In LS Polls
Jan Ki Baat projections for Lok Sabha elections 2024:
NDA: 362-392
INDIA: 141-161
OTH: 10-20
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Today's Chanakya Projections For Uttarakhand
Today's Chanakya For Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Polls
BJP: 5 ± 1 Seats
Congress: 0 ± 1 Seats
Others: 0
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: TV5 Telugu Also Projects NDA Crossing Halfway Mark
TV5 Telugu for Lok Sabha elections
NDA: 359
INDIA: 154
OTH: 30
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Projects UDF's Majority In Kerala
Axis My India for Kerala
NDA: 2-3
UDF: 17-18
LDF: 0-1
OTH: 0
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Projects NDA's Majority In Karnataka
Axis My India for Karnataka
NDA: 23-25
INDIA: 3-5
OTH: 0
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Republic Bharat's Matrize Projects Over 350 Seats For NDA
Republic Bharat-Matrize says
NDA: 353-368
INDIA: 118-133
OTH: 43-48
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Gives 33-37 Seats To INDIA Bloc In Tamil Nadu
Axis My India predicts 33-37 seats for the INDI alliance in Tamil Nadu. It has projected 2-4 seats for NDA in the southern state.
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Republic Bharat's P MARQ Gives 359 Seats To NDA
Republic Bharat's P Marq gives
NDA: 359
INDIA: 154
OTH: 30
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Give First Big Number To NDA
India News - D Dynamics says
NDA: 371
INDIA: 125
OTH: 47
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Give Big Numbers To INDIA Bloc In Tamil Nadu, BJP In Single Digits
Axis My India to INDIA Bloc: 26-30
CNN to INDIA - 36-39
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Election Commission Thanks Stakeholders As Voting For LS Polls Wraps Up
As the 7th phase of polling for General Elections 2024 concludes, the Election Commission of India thanks all the stakeholders -- voters, polling personnel, security forces, media and political parties.
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Voting Concludes For Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7
Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections have concluded.
The voter turnout percentage as per the Election Commission at 5 pm stood at:
All over approximate voter turnout: 58.34%
Bihar: 48.86%
Chandigarh: 62.80%
Himachal Pradesh: 66.56%
Jharkhand: 67.95%
Odisha: 62.46%
Punjab: 55.20%
Uttar Pradesh: 54%
West Bengal: 69.89%
Exit Polls LIVE: BJP Will Secure Hattrick, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Even before the election process started, we were confident that the nation will choose Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister(for third term) and the government of BJP will be formed with strong majority...BJP will secure a hattrick."
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Predicts 220 Seats For BJP, 235 For NDA
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after the INDIA bloc's meeting, told reporters that their grouping "is getting 295+ seats", adding that the "BJP will win around 220 seats and the NDA alliance will 235 seats."
"INDIA alliance will form a strong and stable government on its own. (The PM face) will be decided on June 4," Kejriwal added.
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Magic Number Is 272, We Are Getting More Than That, Says Congress Leader
Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said, "The magic number is 272. We are getting more numbers than that. We are forming the government. This is based on the feedback... There was a committee meeting again and it is decided that we will participate (in the Exit Polls debate)..."
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: D Raja Reiterates 'INDIA Bloc Will Win 295' Remark
CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "The decision is that we must be very alert during the counting process. We must alert our counting agents how they must be vigilant... On this issue, we are likely to meet the election commission. Once the election commission gives the time tomorrow, our leaders will meet the EC... The election results are coming out, it is going to be one-sided... We will win 295+ seats..."
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Counters Kharge's '295 Seats' Prediction For INDIA Bloc
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's prediction of "INDIA bloc winning 295 seats" and said, "Let him say this for the next two-three days. After this, he will says 'it was EVM's fault'. The BJP will win 370 seats and the NDA will cross the 400-seat mark."
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Will Win At Least 295 Seats, Says Kharge
After the INDIA bloc leaders' meeting, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "...INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats."
"We are united, and we will remain united. Don't try to divide us," Kharge added.
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Congress Has Accepted Defeat, Says BJP Leader Shaina NC
BJP leader Shaina NC said, "Congress has accepted their defeat otherwise they wouldn't have ignored the exit polls...they just keep raising questions about EVM, exit polls, this shows that they have lost."
"In history, BJP is coming back to power for the third time which means there is no anti-incumbency...if you can't accept victory and defeat equally, then you need introspection," she added.
Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Hours Before Projections, Here's What Prashant Kishor Predicted
As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 come to an end, political consultant and tactician Prashant Kishor has made a prediction for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party. Kishor's predication also comes hours before the exit polls for the 2024 general elections are set to begin.
Hours before Exit Polls 2024, Prashant Kishor has predicated that the BJP will come back for a third term as the government. FULL STORY HERE
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: INDIA Bloc Changes Mind, Says Will Participate In Exit Poll Debates
Day after the Congress said that it would not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels, the grand old party's spokesperson has now said that the INDIA bloc parties will participate.
"INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls," Khera said in a post on X.
"After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," he added.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Where Did Voter Turnout Percentage Stand For 6 Phases | EC Data
As voting for the seventh phase is underway, let's look at the voter turnout recorded by the Election Commission for the first 6 phases.
The voter turnout was 66.14 per cent in Phase, 66.71 in Phase 2, 65.68 in Phase 3, 69.16 in Phase 4, 62.2 in Phase 5 and 63.36 per cent in Phase 6.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Polling For Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Polls Underway
Voting for the seventh and last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. A voter turnout of 50 per cent was recorded till 3 pm.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Congress To Boycott Exit Poll Debates, Says 'Slugfest For TRP'
The Congress on Friday announced that they have decided to not participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels, saying that they do not want to indulge in 'speculation and slugfest for TRP'.
"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. FULL STORY HERE
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Ahead Of Results, OpenAI Says Israeli Company Generated Anti-BJP Content
Ahead of the exit poll projections and results of the Lok Sabha elections, OpenAI -- the company behind ChatGPT -- on Friday claimed that an Israel-based company tried to generate comments against ruling BJP in India during May, allegedly to interfere with the 18th Lok Sabha elections in the country with the use of AI but they were able to act on it within 24 hours.
A report published by OpenAI stated that a political campaign management firm called STOIC, based in Israel, created some content related to the Indian elections as well as the Gaza conflict but the company's swift action led to no significant audience increase. READ MORE
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Shashi Tharoor 'Fascinated' By Yogendra Yadav's Predictions
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to X and called Yogendra Yadav's predictions to be "fascinating".
He said that Yadav "has revised his earlier estimates and now says that the BJP will definitely fall short of 272. He tells Karan Thapar that the BJP could go down to 250, but if the undercurrent is strong it could even fall further to 230."
"Mr. Yadav says he expects the rest of the NDA to win between 35 to 40 seats. This means that if the BJP were to fall as low as 230 it will not be able, even with the support of the rest of the NDA, to reach the 272 majority mark. Interesting times ahead!" Tharoor added.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: 'You Will Know Who's...', Says Prashant Kishor On Yogendra's Predictions
Resharing psephologist Yogendra Yadav's predictions, poll strategist Prashant Kishor took to X and said, "@_YogendraYadav ji, a trusted face among those who understand elections and socio-political issues in the country, has shared his “final assessment” of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."
"According to Yogendra ji, in these elections, BJP may get 240-260 seats and NDA allies may get 35-45 seats. Meaning BJP / NDA may get 275-305 seats," he said, adding that "272 seats are required to form a government in the country and BJP/NDA has 303/323 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha. (Shiv Sena won 18 seats as part of NDA but is no longer with them)."
Kishor said that the people can judge for themselves as to whose government "is being formed". "You will know on 4 June who is talking about whom," he added.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Yogendra Yadav's Predictions For Lok Sabha Polls
Psephologist Yogendra Yadav predicted fair challenges for the BJP-led NDA in securing victory. He suggested that the BJP might struggle to exceed 260 seats alone, One India cited Yadav as saying, adding that it could be "impossible" for the saffron camp to even reach the 300 mark.
Reportedly, the strategist predicted that the BJP might fall below 275 or even 250 seats.
He further anticipated that Congress could win somewhere between 85 and 100 seats, which is a fair increase from 52 seats that it bagged in the 2019 general elections.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Prashant Kishor's Prediction For Lok Sabha Polls
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get around 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that there is no widespread anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, he said that it was impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats. READ WHAT MORE PRASHANT KISHORE SAID HERE.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Projections For UPA From 2019
The exit poll projections for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance from 2019 were:
India Today-Axis My India: 77-108
News24-Today's Chanakya: 95
Times Now-VMR: 132
News18-Ipsos: 82
CVoter: 128
India News-Polstrat: 128
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Projections For NDA From 2019
The exit poll projections for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance from 2019 were:
India Today-Axis My India: 339-365
News24-Today's Chanakya: 350
Times Now-VMR: 306
News18-Ipsos: 336
CVoter: 287
India News-Polstrat: 287
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: What Happened In 2019, 2014?
In 2019, pollsters had predicted around 285 seats for the NDA. However, proving them wrong, the BJP-led alliance secured a landslide victory with 353 seats, with BJP alone winning 303 seats. The Congress won 52 seats, and its UPA won 91 seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA was estimated to win around 257-340 seats, but they won 336 seats. Experts believe that the accuracy of exit polls has improved over the years.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: Where To Watch?
News channels will begin broadcasting the predictions by 6:30-7 pm, which will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, like X and YouTube.
Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE: What Are Exit Polls?
The exit polls are predictions based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after polling. Although these predictions are not always accurate and have faced criticism in the past, the aim to reflect the public sentiment of the actual results announcement.
As per the Election Commission's rules, there is a strict prohibition on exit polls during voting. However, they can be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.