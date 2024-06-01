Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: How Are Exit Polls Conducted? Can It Give Accurate Predictions?

This time, even before the exit polls have come out, it has evoked political controversies. AICC communication-in-charge Pawan Khera on the social media platform X has clearly said that the Congress party leaders wouldn’t join the exit polls as they don’t want to participate in boosting TRPs. “Our statement on the reason for not participating in #ExitPolls. Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP,” reads Khera’s statement.