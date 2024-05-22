Prashant Kishor's Prediction For Lok Sabha Elections: 'BJP Likely To Get 300 Seats'

"From the day PM Modi claimed that the BJP would secure 370 seats and the NDA would surpass the 400 mark, I said this was not possible. This is all sloganeering to boost workers' morale. It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats, but it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270 mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure the same number of seats as it did in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which is 303 seats, or perhaps a little more," Prashant Kishor was quoted as saying.