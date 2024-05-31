'No Reason To Indulge In Speculation, Slugfest For TRP': Congress To Not Participate In LS Exit Poll Debates

The Congress announced that they have decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels in the run up to the election results on June 4 as they mentioned that they do not want to indulge in 'speculation and slugfest for TRP'.
Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.
"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.
"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Khera said in a statement.
Khera spoke to ANI on Friday regarding Congress' decision and said, "What's the point of speculation? Why should we indulge in meaningless speculation just to increase the TRPs of channels or to there is some force? There are some forces which are involved in betting. Why should we be a part of that? Everybody knows who he or she has voted for. Parties will get to know how many votes they got on the 4th of June. Why should we speculate?.. We are poised to win this election. INDIA alliance will be forming the government after the 4 June."
The decision was taken after consultations within the party, reported PTI.