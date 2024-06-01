Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected For AP, Telangana and Karnataka
Several exit polls have projected an NDA majority in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka
AP Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: What Happened In 2019 In Andhra Pradesh?
For the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy won 22 of the 25 seats in the state, reducing the TDP to three seats. For the legislative elections, YSRCP won by a landslide majority and secured 151 of the 175 seats, leaving the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 23 seats.
AP Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: All About The NDA Alliance In Andhra Pradesh
AP Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Predict TDP Majority For Andhra Pradesh Elections
For the Andhra Pradesh elections, TV5 Telugu has predicted 161 seats for the Telugu Desam Party and its alliance partners.
YSRC: 14
TDP+: 161
Cong: 0
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: 3 Big Exit Polls Predict Majority For NDA In Lok Sabha Elections
As per projections by Republic Bharat-Matrize -
NDA: 353-368
INDIA: 118-133
Republic Bharat's P Marq -
NDA: 359
INDIA: 154
OTH: 30
India News - D Dynamics -
NDA: 371
INDIA: 125
OTH: 47
Andhra Pradesh Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Over 58% Voter Turnout Recorded In 7th Phase Of LS Polls
A voter turnout of 58.34 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
AP Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Tough Battle Between Jagan Mohan Reddy And NDA Parties
The YSR Congress Party, led by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy contested all 175 assembly seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024.
The YSRCP's campaign aims to maintain its position in the state, following its success in the 2019 elections where it secured 151 seats.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Results 2024: CEO Says Results To Be Declared By 11:30am
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer PK Sain speaking to media on Saturday said that the results for the state elections is scheduled for June 2 and they expect the results to be declared by 11:30am.
Sain reportedly said, "The counting will begin at 6 am. First of all, the postal ballots will be counted. The counting would be held at all district headquarters. The passes have been issued for all the authorised agents. We expect the final results to be declared by 11.30 am."
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: CM Pema Khandu Among Key Candidates
The key candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections are Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress), and Nabam Tado (Congress).
AP Exit Poll Survey 2024: Kadapa Witnesses Major Political Rivalry
In Kadapa, a notable political rivalry unfolds between two-time sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy of the YSRCP and his cousin YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
The TDP nominee for this seat is Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy. The familial contest adds an intriguing element to the elections in Kadapa.
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Congress Will Participate In Exit Poll Debate Today
Congress has declared that they changed the decision about participating in exit polls debates on June 1a day after they called it a 'slugfest for TRP'.
Congress leader Pawan Khera on X wrote, "INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening."
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: BJP Won In 10 Seats Without Contesting
The are 10 seats in Arunachal Pradesh under their state assembly which BJP has already won without any contest. These seats include Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli without any contest.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Which Are The Main Parties Contesting?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP contested all 60 seats in the state while the Congress fielded candidates in 19 seats only.
The National People's Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are also contesting in the state elections.
Sikkim Assembly Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Sikkim Top Candidates In Assembly Polls
Some of the prominent candidates from Sikkim are Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM).
Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Where To Watch Exit Poll?
News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm today, which will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube.
Sikkim Assembly Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Main Parties Contesting In Sikkim Assembly Polls
In Sikkim, the primary competition is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), with the BJP and the Congress also holding significant positions among the state's political landscape.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Can Exit Polls Be Conducted During Voting?
The Election Commission of India (ECI) strictly prohibits exit polls from being conducted during the voting process. However, they can be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.
Odisha Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Will BJP Be Able To Dethrone 5 Time CM Naveen Patnaik?
Biju Janata Dal has been in power in Odisha for the last five terms and Bharatiya Janata Party has held several rallies and roadshows and made several controversial statements against the ruling party in its aim to change the mindset of the people in the state.
The fourth and the last phase of Assembly polls will conclude on June 1 and after 6:30 pm exit poll projections will be shared based on surveys.
Andhra Pradesh Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Which Parties Are Contesting For CM Position?
Incumbent CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party is a major contender for the position.
Three parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Jan Sena Party and Telegu Desam Party have formed an alliance to contest for in the state assembly.
Meanwhile Congress has made YS Sharmila their state chief and a strong contender in the elections.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: What Are Exit Polls?
The exit polls are predictions based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after polling.
Although these predictions are not always accurate and have faced scrutiny in the past, they aim to reflect public sentiment ahead of the actual results announcement.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Will BJP Be Defeated By INDIA Bloc?
The key electoral battle is between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The elections took place in 543 constituencies across 36 states and Union Territories.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Fate Of 4 Incumbent CMs Change?
The Assembly Elections were conducted in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during the period of April 19 and June 1. The results of the polls in Sikkim And Arunachal Pradesh will be declared on June 2 and the fate of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be decided on June 4.
Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP is in power in the state with Jagan Mohan Reddy as its Chief Minister.
Odisha - Naveen Patnaik is the CM of the state with BJD in power without any alliance.
Sikkim - Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leader Prem Singh Tamang is the incumbent CM.
Arunachal Pradesh - BJP is in power currently with Pema Khandu as its CM.