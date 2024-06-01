'BJP Will Get..': Hours Before Exit Polls 2024, Here's What Prashant Kishor Predicted

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 come to an end, political consultant and tactician Prashant Kishor has made a prediction for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party. Kishor's predication also comes hours before the exit polls for the 2024 general elections are set to begin.
Hours before Exit Polls 2024, Prashant Kishor has predicated that the BJP will come back for a third term as the government.
Speaking in an interview to the The Print, Kishor stated: "According to my assessment, the BJP is going to come back with the same or slightly better numbers. In western and northern India, I don't see a significant shift in the number of seats. The party has gained adequate support from regions in the east and south of India".
The election strategist has also predicted an increase in the number of seats for BJP in the southern states - especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
For the 2024 general elections, BJP's main motto has been "abki baar 400 paar", expressing its hope and confidence that the ruling party will secure 400 seats or more this time around, dethroning their clean sweep from 2019.
Ahead of the Exit Poll predictions, Kishor had stated that the BJP will end up winning 303 seats, which is the same number of seats the Narendra Modi-led party secured in 2019, or more.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling End, Exit Polls To Begin Soon
With the polling across 57 constituencies now over, the exit poll predictions for the general elections are expected to roll out soon. All major Indian News channels and outlets - including Outlook India - will be carrying the exit polls of various agencies and try to decipher who will form India's next government.
Exit polls are expected to begin around 6 PM later today. The official results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared by the Election Commission of India on June 4.