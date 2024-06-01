Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls Today | Where And How To Watch

The wait for the exit polls results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will soon be over. The voting for the seventh and final phase of the elections is currently underway in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories. Once the polling is completed, the exit polls will be released starting from 6:30 pm onwards today.
What Is Exit Poll?
The exit polls are predictions based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after polling. Although these predictions are not always accurate and have faced scrutiny in the past, they aim to reflect public sentiment ahead of the actual results announcement.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) strictly prohibits exit polls from being conducted during the voting process. However, they can be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.
Where To Watch Exit Poll?
News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm today, which will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube.
The official results for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India on June 4.
The Lok Sabha Exit Polls and the exit polls for the State Assembly Elections will also be covered by Outlook India.
The Congress won 52 seats, and its UPA won 91 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA was estimated to win around 257-340 seats, but they won 336 seats. Experts believe that the accuracy of exit polls has improved over the years.
