Lok Sabha Polls: What's A Voter ID, Who Can Vote, Documents Required | Know Answers

Outlook Web Desk
India is currently holding the mega Lok Sabha elections, taking place between April 19 and June 4.
Voter ID is the primary identity document for citizens exercising their voting rights during the Lok Sabha Elections it aby other election in India.
To cast vote in India, an individual must be a citizen of the country. Eligibility to vote is granted to anyone aged 18 years or above.
For newly turned 18-year-olds who are not yet on the voter list, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provides facility allowing them to enroll as new voters
To complete the voter ID registration process, applicants must provide a passport-sized photograph, along with copies of identity proof, address proof, and proof of date of birth.
Eligible citizens can log on to the voter service portal and find all the steps and forms required for enrolling themselves as voters there
For offline registration, eligible people can visit the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in their locality to complete Form 6, providing the required documents for registration.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed compiling the voter list and temporarily suspended voter ID registrations until the conclusion of the elections
Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases. Phase 1 and 2 took place on April 19 and April 26, respectively. Phase 3 to 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
According to the ECI, the total electorate in the country as per finally published Electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date is 968.8 million compared to 896 million in 2019, marking an increase of more than 72.8 million electors.