Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Narendra Modi To Kangana Ranaut – Key Candidates In The Fray In Phase 7

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti from Bihar's Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has eluded the Lalu Prasad family since it came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2008. Misa Bharti faced two successive defeats from this seat in 2014 and 2019 and will be looking to break the jinx this time. She is locked in a keen contest with BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav who has won from this seat twice.