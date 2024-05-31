Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Narendra Modi To Kangana Ranaut – Key Candidates In The Fray In Phase 7

A total of 904 candidates will be in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi – a Lok Sabha constituency he represented since 2014.

Kangana Ranaut (L), Abhishek Banerjee (Bottom), Narendra Modi (R)
info_icon

The seven-week long mammoth election exercise will draw to a close on June 1 as 57 seats in eight states and union territories including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are slated to vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 904 candidates will be in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi –  a Lok Sabha constituency he represented since 2014. 

Here are some key candidates to watch out for in this phase:

Narendra Modi

The prime minister is contesting from the holy city of Varanasi for the third time. He is up against INDIA bloc’s Ajay Rai, BSP’s Athar Jamal Lari and three independents. In 2014, Modi had won against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and then defeated his Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav in 2019 by a massive margin of 4.59 lakh votes. 

Change in the Air: An Angry Hanuman flag fluttering at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi - Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
In Varanasi, Politics And Pilgrimage Go Hand In Hand

BY Tanul Thakur

Kangana Ranaut

The BJP has fielded actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, which has been known to be the stronghold of the Virbhadra family. The grand old party has won this seat 12 times since 1952. Kangana is up against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. 

Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has been a stronghold of the TMC for the past few years, in general elections, assembly elections and rural polls in the area. He will be contesting against CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP’s Abhijit Das. The Congress party is supporting CPI(M)’s candidate. 

Misa Bharti

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti from Bihar's Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has eluded the Lalu Prasad family since it came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2008. Misa Bharti faced two successive defeats from this seat in 2014 and 2019 and will be looking to break the jinx this time. She is locked in a keen contest with BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav who has won from this seat twice. 

Election campaigning in Bihar - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
A Lingering Modi Wave And Independent Surprises: Reporter's Diary From Bihar

BY Md Asghar Khan

Sita Soren

The contest in Jharkhand’s Dumka constituency this time will be an interesting one with the BJP fielding Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren, who switched to the saffron party from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) recently.  The seat is currently held by the BJP, which won 11 of the state’s 14 seats in 2019. She is up against JMM veteran Nalin Soren, who is also one of the founding members of the tribal party. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs