Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Trinamool Congress Candidates For All States/UTs

Trinamool Congress Candidates List 2024: While Trinamool Congress has decided to go solo in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and also likely in Tripura. But they are still part of the INDIA bloc and will contest in alliance with the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Trinamool Congress (Representational Image)
The Trinamool Congress has announced the names of 48 candidates so far, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They have fielded candidates from several states including their alliance with INDIA bloc.

While Trinamool Congress has decided to go solo in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and also likely in Tripura. But they are still part of the INDIA bloc and will contest in alliance with Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission declared that the Lok Sabha polls of 543 Parliamentary Constituencies will take place in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4.

The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years.

Trinamool Congress during a massive rally in Kolkata on March 10 introduced 42 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Their list contained a mix of old and fresh faces including recently expelled MP Mahua Moitra, 'Khela Hobe' writer Debangshu Bhattacharya, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, actor Rachana Banerjee who all have been fielded from important and sensitive constituencies.

Full List Of Trinamool Congress Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Assam

  • Kokrajhar - Gauri Sankar Sarania

  • Barpeta - Abul Kalam Azad

  • Lakhimpur - Ghana Kanta Chutia

  • Silchar - Radhashyam Biswas

Meghalaya

  • Tura - Zenith M Sangma

Tripura

  • Yet To Be Announced

Uttar Pradesh

  • Bhadohi - Laliteshpati Tripathi

West Bengal

  • Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya

  • Baharampur - Yusuf Pathaan

  • Dum Dum - Sougata Roy

  • Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

  • Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee

  • Basirhat - SouthHaji Nurul Islam

  • Jadavpur - Sayoni Ghosh

  • Kolkata - Mala Roy

  • Kolkata North - Sudip Bandopadhyay

  • Howrah - Prasun Bandopadhyay

  • Srirampore - Kalyan Banerjee

  • Hoogly - Rachana Banerjee

  • Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan

  • Barrackpore - Partha Bhowmik

  • Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed

  • Arambag - Mitali Bagh

  • Kanthi - Uttam Barik

  • Ghatal - Dipak Adhikari (Dev)

  • Alipurduar - Prakash Chik Baraik

  • Darjeeling - Gopal Lama

  • Jalpaiguri - Nirmal Chandra Roy

  • Raigunj - Krishna Kalyani

  • Malda North - Prasun Banerjee

  • Malda South - Shahnawaz Ali Raihan

  • Balurghat - Biplab Mitra

  • Jangipur - Khalilur Rehman

  • Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra

  • Ranaghat - Mukutmani Adhikari

  • Bangaon - Biswajit Das

  • Joynagar - Pratima Mondal

  • Mathurapur - Bapi Haldar

  • Medinipur - June Malia

  • Purulia - Shantiram Mahato

  • Bankura - Arup Chakraborty

  • Bardhaman North - Sharmila Sarkar

  • Bardhaman-Durgapur - Kirti Azad

  • Bolpur - Asit Kumar Mal

  • Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha

  • Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy

  • Coochbehar - Jagdish Chandra Basuniya

  • Bishnupur - Sujata Khan

  • Jhargram - Kalipada Soren

