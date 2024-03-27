Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Trinamool Congress Candidates For All States/UTs

The Trinamool Congress has announced the names of 48 candidates so far, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They have fielded candidates from several states including their alliance with INDIA bloc.
While Trinamool Congress has decided to go solo in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and also likely in Tripura. But they are still part of the INDIA bloc and will contest in alliance with Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh.
The Election Commission declared that the Lok Sabha polls of 543 Parliamentary Constituencies will take place in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4.
The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years.
Trinamool Congress during a massive rally in Kolkata on March 10 introduced 42 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Their list contained a mix of old and fresh faces including recently expelled MP Mahua Moitra, 'Khela Hobe' writer Debangshu Bhattacharya, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, actor Rachana Banerjee who all have been fielded from important and sensitive constituencies.
Full List Of Trinamool Congress Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Assam
Kokrajhar - Gauri Sankar Sarania
Barpeta - Abul Kalam Azad
Lakhimpur - Ghana Kanta Chutia
Silchar - Radhashyam Biswas
Meghalaya
Tura - Zenith M Sangma
Tripura
Yet To Be Announced
Uttar Pradesh
Bhadohi - Laliteshpati Tripathi
West Bengal
Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya
Baharampur - Yusuf Pathaan
Dum Dum - Sougata Roy
Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee
Basirhat - SouthHaji Nurul Islam
Jadavpur - Sayoni Ghosh
Kolkata - Mala Roy
Kolkata North - Sudip Bandopadhyay
Howrah - Prasun Bandopadhyay
Srirampore - Kalyan Banerjee
Hoogly - Rachana Banerjee
Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan
Barrackpore - Partha Bhowmik
Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed
Arambag - Mitali Bagh
Kanthi - Uttam Barik
Ghatal - Dipak Adhikari (Dev)
Alipurduar - Prakash Chik Baraik
Darjeeling - Gopal Lama
Jalpaiguri - Nirmal Chandra Roy
Raigunj - Krishna Kalyani
Malda North - Prasun Banerjee
Malda South - Shahnawaz Ali Raihan
Balurghat - Biplab Mitra
Jangipur - Khalilur Rehman
Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra
Ranaghat - Mukutmani Adhikari
Bangaon - Biswajit Das
Joynagar - Pratima Mondal
Mathurapur - Bapi Haldar
Medinipur - June Malia
Purulia - Shantiram Mahato
Bankura - Arup Chakraborty
Bardhaman North - Sharmila Sarkar
Bardhaman-Durgapur - Kirti Azad
Bolpur - Asit Kumar Mal
Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha
Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy
Coochbehar - Jagdish Chandra Basuniya
Bishnupur - Sujata Khan
Jhargram - Kalipada Soren