In Varanasi, Politics And Pilgrimage Go Hand In Hand

But at least one thing in Varanasi has remained eternal: its gullies. Less than ten feet wide, their narrowness contradicts their ambition and chaos. At most times, they hold, besides shops on both sides, pedestrians, workers, cycles, scooters, bikes, Activas, cows, dogs, and anything else that can—and must—fit in this alternate universe of spatial and temporal disconnect. What makes it better (or worse): that the traffic in gullies runs both ways. You can’t walk straight for more than a few seconds. Something must distract and disorient you: You lurch left to give way to a bike, but what about the scooter coming from behind? An abrupt disturbance, such as a few dogs chasing a cow, can throw you on the wall. People race their bikes as if cruising on a six-lane highway, and amid all the claustrophobic clusterfuck, the beautiful murals—depicting key mythological scenes—prod you to slow down. The rules of the normal world don’t apply to Banarasis and their gullies—they’re truly made for each other.