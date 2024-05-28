A Lingering Modi Wave And Independent Surprises: Reporter's Diary From Bihar

Nevertheless, the only strong face from the India Bloc is Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, a former Deputy Chief Minister, who is seen fighting strongly with the NDA. RJD's traditional vote bank, Muslims and Yadavs, happen to be with the INDIA alliance. Tejashwi Yadav is popular among youngsters. He can be seen convincing the youngsters of his work done during his 17-month tenure in the Nitish Government. His campaign focused on the issue of unemployment in the state of Bihar. He even targeted the BJP on this issue. This can be evident from the participation of youth in his rallies. Now, the question arises: how many of these participants will vote in favour of the INDIA Bloc?