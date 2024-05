National

Hena Shahab’s Independent Run in Bihar Elections: A Shift in Siwan

Siwan’s political landscape shifts as Hena Shahab, wife of the late Shahabuddin, steps into the electoral fray as an independent candidate. Amidst the echoes of loyalty from Dalit supporters and the legacy of her husband’s rule, Shahab’s campaign promises to address local issues and uphold the spirit of unity and respect, reports Outlook's Md Asghar Khan.