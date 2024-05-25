'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dubbed My Husband Vikas Purush': Hena Shahab

Shahab is the wife of Mohammad Shahabuddin, a notorious gangster of the nineties. This is her fourth time contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Siwan in his absence. Shahabuddin was elected MP from Siwan four times in a row, but after his conviction, Shahab lost the same elections thrice in a row. The election this time is historic for both Siwan and Shahab, because for the first time in the last 40 years, a member of Siwan's biggest political family is in the electoral fray independently of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal.