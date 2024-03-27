From Mahagathbandhan To INDIA Alliance, The Journey Of Rashtriya Janata Dal

2015: Proposal for a Janata Parivar Alliance bringing together JD(U), RJD, JD(S), Samajwadi Party (SP), Indian National Lok Dal and Samajwadi National Party is initiated, but falls apart with SP leaving the national alliance over seat share for the 2015 assembly polls. Pappu Yadav is expelled from the party over connection with BJD. RJD allies with JD(U) for the Bihar Assembly Polls, forming the Mahagathbandhan, and wins 80 seats, becoming the single largest party. Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s son becomes the Deputy CM to CM Nitish Kumar.