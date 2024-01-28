2017
Nitish Kumar publicly backed BJP’s policies of demonetisation and GST, which caused fissures in the Mahagathbandhan. The final nail in the coffin that led to the collapse of the alliance was when CBI filed corruption cases against Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar pressed for Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation as Dy. CM, but when he figured that this would not happen, he resigned from the CM post and parted ways with the alliance. He then rejoined the BJP and occupied the CM post again.
2020
In the 2020 polls in Bihar, Nitish Kumar was made the CM once again after the BJP-JDU alliance scored a majority. However, even within this alliance, BJP (74) performed better than JDU (43) in seat tally – relegating Kumar to a secondary position with lesser council of ministers in the assembly. Despite being in the alliance for a year, Kumar raised objections against BJP’s plans of creating a National Register of Citizens (NRC). He also alleged that BJP was ‘plotting’ to split the party. The alliance eventually collapsed in 2022. He was again welcomed by RJD and was made the Chief Minister of the state.
2024
Nitish Kumar was at the forefront of forming the opposition bloc of INDIA in 2023. During the meetings of the INDIA bloc, Kumar had rubbished rumours of disappointment with the alliance. Today after resigning, Kumar said, “I was hurt. I left the INDIA Alliance." "This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the government has been dissolved," Nitish Kumar said, adding, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state.”