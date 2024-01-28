Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the Governor today, setting stage for the Janata Dal (United) Supremo to return to BJP-led NDA again – marking his fourth such switch within a decade.

His jump-ship is being seen as a blow to not just the ruling alliance or Mahagathbandhan in Bihar but to the INDIA opposition alliance as well – which Nitish Kumar spearheaded along with other senior leaders to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is not the first time the eighth-term chief minister has switched parties, prompting many to infamously call him ‘paltu Kumar’ – the one who keeps changing his political position.

Here is a look at how many times Nitish Kumar has switched parties: