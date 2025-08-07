NCERT Forms Expert Panel To Review New Textbooks

The move follows the release of new curriculum-aligned books, including a Class 8 history text with revised descriptions of Mughal emperors.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
ncert
NCERT textbooks at Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Photo: file photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The NCERT has formed an expert committee to review feedback on its new textbooks aligned with the NEP.

  • The review follows the release of new books, including a Class 8 history textbook with updated descriptions of Mughal emperors.

  • NCERT states that forming such committees to assess feedback is a standard practice.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has established an expert committee to review feedback on its new textbooks, which are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials confirmed on Thursday. 

While the official did not specify which textbooks the panel would examine, the decision comes after the recent release of new teaching materials

"As a follow-up to NEP 2020, NCERT has brought out teaching-learning material, including textbooks," a senior NCERT official told PTI. "At present, NCERT has received feedback about the educational content in a few textbooks. Hence a Committee is being constituted having senior experts, as per its established practice." 

The official added that the committee will "examine the feedback in light of the available evidence and submit its report at the earliest possible." 

Illustration: Saahil - null
The White Lies Mughals: Changing Landscape Of NCERT

BY Deepika Gupta

According to PTI, NCERT clarified that forming such committees is standard procedure when substantial suggestions are received. These panels typically consist of high-level domain experts and faculty members who deliberate on the feedback and recommend appropriate, evidence-based actions. 

Recently, NCERT's new Class 8 textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," garnered attention.

The book describes the reign of Mughal emperors, portraying Akbar's rule as a mix of ‘brutality’ and ‘tolerance,’ Babur as a ‘ruthless conqueror,’ and Aurangzeb as a ‘military ruler’ who reimposed taxes on non-Muslims. 

Representative image: Akbar's court - Wikipedia
New NCERT Textbook Features ‘Brutality’ Of Mughal Rulers, History Cannot Be Sanitised Says Social Science Head

BY Abhijay Vaish

This book is the first under the new curriculum to introduce students to the Delhi Sultanate, Mughals, Marathas, and the colonial era.

According to the NCERT, the timeline for these topics has been shifted from Class 7 to Class 8, in accordance with the new National Curriculum Framework for School Education, reported PTI. 

Published At:
