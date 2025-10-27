India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Blue Tigresses Look To Bounce Back

India vs Nepal Live Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from Match 3 in Shillong on October 27, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India vs Nepal live score Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 match 3
India's Pyari Xaxa in training ahead of the women's international friendly against Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: AIFF Media Team
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of the Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 between India and Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Monday, October 27. This marks the final fixture of the tournament, with both sides coming off comprehensive defeats to Iran. India lost 0-2, while Nepal went down 0-3. Both sides will look to salvage their pride, with the Blue Tigresses looking to return to winning ways ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2026 in Australia. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Nepal match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Nepal Starting XI

Anjana Rana Magar (gk), Pujaa Rana, Bimala BK, Samiksha Ghimre, Man Maya Damai, Renuka Nagarkote, Sabitra Bhandari (c), Rekha Poudel, Preeti Rai, Sabita Rana Magar, Dipa Shahi

Bench: Usha Nath (gk), Anjila Tumbapo Subba (gk), Hira Kumari Bhujel, Saru Limbu, Rashmi Kumari Ghishing, ANita Basnet, Sajani Thokar, Meena Deuba, Pratiksha Chaudhary, Purnima Rai, Nisha Thokar, Saraswati Hamal

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: India Starting XI

Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (gk), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sangita Basfore (c), Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Thokchom Martina, Rimpa Haldar, Lynda Kom

Bench: Adrija Sarkhel (gk), Santosh, Malati Munda, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Babina Devi Lisham, Kiran Panda, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 18

  • India wins: 11

  • Nepal wins: 2

  • Draws: 5

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: India vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025 Match 3

  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya

  • Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

  • Time: 6:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FIFA+

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the women’s international friendly match between India and Nepal in Shillong. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

