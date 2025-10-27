India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Blue Tigresses Look To Bounce Back

India's Pyari Xaxa in training ahead of the women's international friendly against Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: AIFF Media Team

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of the Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 between India and Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Monday, October 27. This marks the final fixture of the tournament, with both sides coming off comprehensive defeats to Iran. India lost 0-2, while Nepal went down 0-3. Both sides will look to salvage their pride, with the Blue Tigresses looking to return to winning ways ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2026 in Australia. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Nepal match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2025, 05:06:55 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Nepal Starting XI Anjana Rana Magar (gk), Pujaa Rana, Bimala BK, Samiksha Ghimre, Man Maya Damai, Renuka Nagarkote, Sabitra Bhandari (c), Rekha Poudel, Preeti Rai, Sabita Rana Magar, Dipa Shahi Bench: Usha Nath (gk), Anjila Tumbapo Subba (gk), Hira Kumari Bhujel, Saru Limbu, Rashmi Kumari Ghishing, ANita Basnet, Sajani Thokar, Meena Deuba, Pratiksha Chaudhary, Purnima Rai, Nisha Thokar, Saraswati Hamal

27 Oct 2025, 05:03:04 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: India Starting XI Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (gk), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sangita Basfore (c), Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Thokchom Martina, Rimpa Haldar, Lynda Kom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball) Bench: Adrija Sarkhel (gk), Santosh, Malati Munda, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Babina Devi Lisham, Kiran Panda, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam

27 Oct 2025, 04:56:56 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Head-To-Head Matches played: 18

India wins: 11

Nepal wins: 2

Draws: 5

27 Oct 2025, 04:35:30 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Match Details Fixture: India vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025 Match 3

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FIFA+