India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Blue Tigresses Look To Bounce Back

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Nepal Starting XI
Anjana Rana Magar (gk), Pujaa Rana, Bimala BK, Samiksha Ghimre, Man Maya Damai, Renuka Nagarkote, Sabitra Bhandari (c), Rekha Poudel, Preeti Rai, Sabita Rana Magar, Dipa Shahi
Bench: Usha Nath (gk), Anjila Tumbapo Subba (gk), Hira Kumari Bhujel, Saru Limbu, Rashmi Kumari Ghishing, ANita Basnet, Sajani Thokar, Meena Deuba, Pratiksha Chaudhary, Purnima Rai, Nisha Thokar, Saraswati Hamal
India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: India Starting XI
Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (gk), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sangita Basfore (c), Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Thokchom Martina, Rimpa Haldar, Lynda Kom
Bench: Adrija Sarkhel (gk), Santosh, Malati Munda, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Babina Devi Lisham, Kiran Panda, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam
India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 18
India wins: 11
Nepal wins: 2
Draws: 5
India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Match Details
Fixture: India vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025 Match 3
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya
Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FIFA+
India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Welcome!
Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the women’s international friendly match between India and Nepal in Shillong. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.