USA Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 89 In Dubai

Nepal take on USA in Match 89 of ICC World Cup League Two on Nov 1
Nepal lost to UAE in their last fixture
USA lead the points table
Nepal face-off against USA once again in match 89 of the ICC World Cup League Two 2023-27 on November 1, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online.
The Rhinos enter this contest after losing to UAE by five wickets. Batting first, Nepal registered 233 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from Rohit Paudel (109). However, the hosts chased down the score and handed another defeat to Nepal. The Rhinos will face a tougher assignment in USA who lead the points table.
The USA are leading the table with four wins out of four, after beating UAE by 4 wickets in the last assignment. Team USA sit atop the table with 32 points, snatching 16 victories from their 22 games.
NEP vs USA Head-to-Head Records
Matches Played: 10
NEP Won: 4
USA Won: 5
Tied: 1
NEP vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Match Details
Match: NEP vs USA 88th ODI Match ICC CWC League 2
Date and Time: Saturday, October 31; 11:00 a.m. IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Where to USA vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match on TV and Online?
In India, fans can stream the USA vs Nepal cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the NEP vs USA cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.
Squads:
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United States of America Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale