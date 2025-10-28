UAE Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs

UAE face the United States in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 on Tuesday, October 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. Get toss update and playing XIs here.
The USA arrive in fine form, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 15 wins and 6 losses. They are coming off a commanding 106-run victory over Nepal and will be eager to extend their winning streak and consolidate their position at the summit.
UAE, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins from 16 matches. The hosts will be desperate to make home advantage count, regroup quickly, and halt the Americans’ charge before the gap widens any further.
UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs
United States of America have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against United Arab Emirates.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh
United States of America (Playing XI): Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar
UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Live Streaming
In India, fans can stream the UAE vs United States cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the UAE vs United States cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.
Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.