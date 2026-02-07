India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Train Hard Ahead Of WC Opener In Mumbai – In Pics
India trained hard at the nets on the eve of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against minnows and previous edition’s co-hosts, the United States of America. Suryakumar Yadav and co left no stones unturned in their preparations. Following the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the new-look Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav enters as the tournament favorites. The match promises to be an action-packed contest on a batting-friendly pitch. While India boasts explosive power with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the USA, buoyed by their 2024 upset of Pakistan, relies on the local knowledge of former Mumbai cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar.
