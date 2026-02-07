India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Train Hard Ahead Of WC Opener In Mumbai – In Pics

India trained hard at the nets on the eve of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against minnows and previous edition’s co-hosts, the United States of America. Suryakumar Yadav and co left no stones unturned in their preparations. Following the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the new-look Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav enters as the tournament favorites. The match promises to be an action-packed contest on a batting-friendly pitch. While India boasts explosive power with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the USA, buoyed by their 2024 upset of Pakistan, relies on the local knowledge of former Mumbai cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar.

T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session
Indian players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy and Tilak Varma during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
T20 World Cup 2026: India practice session-Arshdeep Singh
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammate Arshdeep Singh during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Cricket News

