Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Check Out Toss Update, Playing XIs

Nepal win toss, opt to bat first against UAE
Both teams lost to USA in previous outings
Match to be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India
Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first against United Arab Emirates in the 88th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday (October 30, 2025). Watch the NEP vs UAE cricket match live.
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Shoaib Khan, Rahul Chopra (c), Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Both teams are entering this game on the back of defeat to the United States. Nepal suffered a 106-run thrashing to the USA before Monank Patel's men beat the hosts by four wickets.
Where will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan