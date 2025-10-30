Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Check Out Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 88 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, between Nepal and UAE: preview, previous results, toss update, playing XIs and broadcast details

Captains and Rohit Paudel at the toss for the Nepal vs UAE match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. Photo: X/CricketNep
  • Nepal win toss, opt to bat first against UAE

  • Both teams lost to USA in previous outings

  • Match to be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first against United Arab Emirates in the 88th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday (October 30, 2025). Watch the NEP vs UAE cricket match live.

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Shoaib Khan, Rahul Chopra (c), Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Both teams are entering this game on the back of defeat to the United States. Nepal suffered a 106-run thrashing to the USA before Monank Patel's men beat the hosts by four wickets.

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV.

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan

