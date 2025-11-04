Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 91 In Dubai

Nepal face UAE in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on November 5
Nepal, UAE struggling with form and league position
Nepal vs UAE available on FanCode in India
Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will meet again at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, for Match 91 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. This important fixture arrives at a critical juncture for both teams, as they aim to end difficult runs of form and regain momentum in the ongoing qualification cycle.
For the hosts, the UAE, the campaign has proved challenging. They remain rooted to the bottom of the League 2 table, having accumulated just eight points from a mere four wins in 20 matches.
Their recent defeat to the USA, where they were dismissed for 49 while attempting to chase 293, exposed the inconsistency that has affected their batting line-up throughout this stage.
The top order collapsed after Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu were dismissed early, leaving the middle order vulnerable. Only a select few, such as Aryansh Sharma, have offered sustained resistance in recent games. Aryansh's 98 runs against Nepal last week stands out as one of the competition's notable innings.
Nepal have also experienced a decline in form. The team has suffered three consecutive losses, including a five-wicket defeat to the UAE in their previous encounter. This saw them slide down to second from the bottom of the table. Nepal's bowling unit struggled to maintain consistent pressure, and fielding errors occurred at critical moments.
Against the USA, despite scoring 271 runs, thanks to late-order contributions from Karan KC and Dipendra Singh Airee, they could not defend the total.
Skipper Rohit Paudel has been a bright spark, leading from the front with a fluent 109 against the UAE earlier in the week, marking his second ODI century of the year.
NEP vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Match Details
Match: NEP vs UAE 91st ODI Match ICC CWC League 2
Date and Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025; 11:00 AM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch NEP vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match on TV and online?
In India, fans can stream the Nepal vs UAE cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match in India. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV.
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam.
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan.