Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Catch the play-by-play updates from Match 91 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2
Captains and Rohit Paudel at the toss for the Nepal vs UAE match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. X/CricketNep
Nepal vs UAE Live Score: Catch the live updates of the 91st match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between United Arab Emirates and Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Both sides head into Wednesday’s game under pressure. UAE sit rooted at the bottom of the table, having collected just eight points from 19 games so far, and their recent batting collapse (bowled for 49 by the USA) has highlighted deep issues. Nepal, meanwhile, have lost three straight and are staring at a dire qualification scenario with just 12 points in 19 matches. Skipper Rohit Paudel stands out with a recent century, but his bowlers and fielders have been leaking crucial momentum.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads!

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details!

The first ball will be bowled at 11am IST. The Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV.

Check full live streaming details.

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Greetings!

Good morning and welcome everyone. Cricket action continues in the form of qualifiers for the ODI World Cup, and Nepal take on UAE in match 91. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  2. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  4. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

  5. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release