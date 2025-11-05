Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

Captains and Rohit Paudel at the toss for the Nepal vs UAE match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. X/CricketNep

Nepal vs UAE Live Score: Catch the live updates of the 91st match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between United Arab Emirates and Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Both sides head into Wednesday’s game under pressure. UAE sit rooted at the bottom of the table, having collected just eight points from 19 games so far, and their recent batting collapse (bowled for 49 by the USA) has highlighted deep issues. Nepal, meanwhile, have lost three straight and are staring at a dire qualification scenario with just 12 points in 19 matches. Skipper Rohit Paudel stands out with a recent century, but his bowlers and fielders have been leaking crucial momentum.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Nov 2025, 09:28:24 am IST Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads! Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan

5 Nov 2025, 08:52:44 am IST Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details! The first ball will be bowled at 11am IST. The Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. Check full live streaming details.