Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads!
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan
Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details!
The first ball will be bowled at 11am IST. The Nepal vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV.
Good morning and welcome everyone. Cricket action continues in the form of qualifiers for the ODI World Cup, and Nepal take on UAE in match 91. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.