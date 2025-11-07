India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

MEA calls the practice “fraught with danger,” says it has asked Russia to release all Indians and stop further enlistment amid reports of coercion.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment
India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Ministry of External Affairs said 44 Indians are currently serving in the Russian Army, up from 27 in September.

  • India has urged Moscow to release the recruits and end the practice, citing risks to their lives amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Over 170 Indians have reportedly been recruited so far, with 96 discharged, 16 missing, and at least 12 killed on the frontlines.

India on Friday said that the number of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army has increased to 44 in view of recruitment in recent months.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken up the matter with Moscow and urged them to stop recruiting Indians into the Russian military.

"In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"As per our understanding, there are 44 Indian nationals presently serving in the Russian Army," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Indian officials in September had said there were 27 Indians serving in the Russian Army.

Jaiswal said India has taken up the matter with Russian authorities and urged them to release the Indians at the "earliest and also to put an end to this practice".

"We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

There have been reports that some Indians on student and business visas were forced into joining Russian military units deployed on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

India has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year as well.

Jaiswal called upon Indians to stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian Army as they are "fraught with danger to life".

"We have said this so many times. In spite of our repeated reminders, people continue to enlist. If somebody wants to do it, we cannot stop him but we continue to press that you must be aware of the dangers that are there once you sign up for these jobs," Jaiswal said.

According to official data, the number of Indians recruited by the Russian military is now close to 170. While 96 were discharged by Russian authorities, another 16 have been listed as missing.

At least 12 Indians were killed while fighting on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammad Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

  2. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  4. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  5. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  2. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  3. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  4. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  5. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  2. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  3. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

  4. Goa Collectors Empowered To Invoke National Security Act For Three Months

  5. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

Entertainment News

  1. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  2. Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Peace Talks In Istanbul

  3. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities