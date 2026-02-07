US to lift extra 25% tariffs on Indian goods from Feb 7

Washington says India has committed to halt Russian oil imports and deepen defence cooperation with the US.

PTI
US-India trade deal 2026 India Russia oil imports Trump tariffs India
India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, said US President Donald Trump, after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US announced it will remove the additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods from February 7 after India committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil.

  • India has also agreed to purchase US energy products and adopt a framework to expand defence cooperation with Washington over the next 10 years, the White House said.

  • The US warned the tariffs could be reimposed if India resumes Russian oil imports, with American agencies set to closely monitor compliance.

The US has said India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, following which the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by America on Indian goods will be removed from February 7.

According to an executive order issued by the White House, India has also committed to a framework with the US to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 am eastern standard time on February 7, 2026, products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329," it said. In August last year, the US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and an additional 25 per cent levy on goods from India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The commitment to stop buying Russian oil nullifies the additional 25 per cent punitive tariff previously levied, and thereby reduces the effective applied tariff on Indian exports to the US to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. - PTI
US-India Deal: Exports To Get Boost With Tariff Cut, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

BY Outlook News Desk

In the Executive Order issued on Friday local time, Trump said he has “received additional information and recommendations from senior officials regarding India’s efforts to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066".

"Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years,” he said.

If the US Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, Trump's team shall recommend "whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India," the executive order stated.

US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal - File Photo
US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump noted that the actions and policies of Russia continued to pose an "unusual and extraordinary” threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US and to deal with that threat, he had determined in August last year that it was “necessary and appropriate” to impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India, which, at that time, was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil.

After reviewing the latest information and recommendations, Trump said he had determined that India has taken “significant steps” to address the national emergency and to align sufficiently with the US on national security, foreign policy and economic matters.

“Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on imports of articles of India pursuant to Executive Order 14329. In my judgment, this modification is necessary and appropriate to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14066,” he said.

The Executive Order warned that the tariffs could be reimposed if India resumes importing Russian oil.

If the US Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, Trump's team shall recommend "whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India," the order stated.

The order further authorised Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take such actions, including adopting rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as may be necessary to implement the order.

Each executive department and agency has been directed to take all appropriate measures within its authority to carry out the order.

The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury and other senior officials, will monitor whether India resumes directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, it said.

Published At:
Tags

