Indian Students Turn To Georgia For Medical Studies As Ukraine War Disrupts Education Routes

Indian remittances for education in Georgia rose from $10.33 million in 2018-19 to $50.25 million in 2024-25.
Spending on education in Ukraine dropped to $2.40 million in 2024-25 after peaking before the war.
Georgia and Russia gained as Indian students sought affordable and safer medical education options abroad.
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends into its fourth year, Georgia is fast becoming a preferred destination for Indian students seeking medical education abroad, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data cited by Indian Express.
Indians remitted $50.25 million for education in Georgia in 2024-25 — nearly five times higher than the $10.33 million sent in 2018-19 under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), data obtained through the RTI Act show. During the same period, remittances for education in Ukraine fell sharply from $14.80 million to $2.40 million.
Before the war, Ukraine had seen a steady rise in Indian education-related remittances and was among the top 10 destinations for Indian students in 2020-21 and 2021-22, when spending reached $39.12 million. This declined to about $10.6 million in 2022-23 following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
That year, Georgia entered the list of the top 15 countries receiving Indian education remittances, moving from 21st place in 2018-19 to 14th in 2022-23. It has since risen to 12th position.
Data submitted in Parliament in December 2023 showed that 4,148 Indians went to Georgia for education in 2019, while the number rose to 10,470 in 2023. Education consultants said that while Georgia was already known for medical and paramedical courses such as physiotherapy, its popularity increased after the conflict as students looked for safer and cost-effective alternatives or sought transfers from Ukrainian universities.
According to Indian Express, the LRS data show that in 2024-25, even as overall Indian remittances for education abroad declined, Georgia recorded a 19% increase over the previous year’s $42.38 million.
“Georgia has been popular for its medical courses. It was quite popular even before the war because of its proximity to Europe, and because it was very cost effective. Their laws for residency are simple, and medical graduates can consider living and working there,” said Pratibha Jain, CEO of Eduabroad Consulting.
Jain added that Russia continues to attract medical students, though some prefer to avoid cities near the Ukrainian border.
According to Indian Express, Indian spending on education in Russia rose to $69.94 million in 2024-25, a 200% increase from $22.48 million in 2023-24. Except for 2022-23, when the figure dropped to $16.36 million, Indian remittances for education in Russia have grown consistently since 2018-19 ($14.82 million). Russia’s rank among Indian student destinations improved from 23rd in 2018-19 to 11th in 2024-25.
Among the top study destinations in 2024-25, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany remained the leading five countries for Indian students, Indian Express reported.
Under the RBI’s LRS, Indian residents are allowed to remit up to $2,50,000 abroad per financial year for purposes including education.
(With inputs from Indian Express)