High Voter Turnout Proves People Trust Nitish Kumar, Narendra: PM Modi

Prime Minister hails record turnout, praises Nitish Kumar’s governance, predicts NDA victory, and criticises RJD and Congress.

Bihar Bihar elections 2025 Bihar assembly elections 2025
Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi predicted victory for the NDA in Bihar. File Photo; Representative image
  • Modi credits record 65% voter turnout in Bihar to trust in his and Nitish Kumar’s track record.

  • PM praises Election Commission, highlights NDA achievements, and criticises RJD-Congress for past misrule.

  • Modi recalls Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation, Operation Sindoor, and one rank one pension scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attributed the record turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections to the electorate’s faith in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish,” asserting that it reflected public confidence in the NDA government led in the state by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi predicted victory for the NDA in Bihar and commended the Election Commission for conducting polls across 121 constituencies in an orderly manner. Reported PTI, he cited achievements such as the construction of the Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and Operation Sindoor to reinforce his claim, stating, “I do what I promise.”

“Yesterday, the voters of Bihar broke all records. Never before in the history of the state has there been such a high poll percentage. Much of the credit goes to mothers and sisters who turned up in large numbers to raise the turnout to nearly 65 per cent. It is evident that they all have trust in the track record of Narendra-Nitish,” Modi said.

He said the voters had acted to ensure that an NDA government capable of delivering good governance remained in power, adding that people were “not taken in by the false promises of RJD-helmed opposition.” Modi further claimed, “Even the Congress, despite being an ally, is not trusting the RJD's promises made in their manifesto.”

Referring to past periods of lawlessness, he warned against a return to the 'jungle raj', citing previous election-related violence and Naxal activities. Modi criticised RJD campaign tactics, saying, “The jungle raj wallahs have taught even children to speak of things like katta (unlicensed country-made handgun) and dunaali (double barrelled gun).”

He alleged that the RJD stood against investments and employment generation, adding, “They must have tried to create mischief this time as well. But I commend the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls.”

Modi recalled Nitish Kumar’s tenure, praising him for ending the so-called jungle raj despite facing “non-cooperation from the Centre in the first nine years of his tenure,” when the Congress-led UPA was in power. He highlighted achievements under his own leadership, including the Ram temple at Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370, and Operation Sindoor, adding, “People have faith in the track record of Modi and Nitish because I do what I promise.”

Addressing an audience from an area with a significant ex-servicemen population, Modi spoke of the one rank one pension scheme, noting that Rs one lakh crore had been transferred into ex-servicemen accounts. He criticised the RJD for lacking understanding of such schemes, saying, “The RJD people might not even know how many zeros are in one lakh crore… They cannot think of providing jobs to the people. They made people do away with their land while promising jobs. Now they are out on bail.”

The remarks referred to the land-for-jobs scam linked to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister in UPA-1, in which Prasad and family members, including son Tejashwi Yadav, face charges.

Modi also criticised Congress and RJD for their remarks on religious and cultural events. “Congress and RJD know nothing except a politics of insults. They heaped scorn on Chhathi Maiya by calling it a drama. They had spoken ill of Maha Kumbh. On November 11, when the second phase of polls is scheduled, you must punish them,” he said. This alluded to Lalu Prasad’s previous comments on the Kumbh Mela and Rahul Gandhi’s critique of Modi’s Chhath river dip announcement.

(With inputs form PTI)

