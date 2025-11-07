High Voter Turnout Proves People Trust Nitish Kumar, Narendra: PM Modi

Addressing an audience from an area with a significant ex-servicemen population, Modi spoke of the one rank one pension scheme, noting that Rs one lakh crore had been transferred into ex-servicemen accounts. He criticised the RJD for lacking understanding of such schemes, saying, “The RJD people might not even know how many zeros are in one lakh crore… They cannot think of providing jobs to the people. They made people do away with their land while promising jobs. Now they are out on bail.”