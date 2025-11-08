Dotasara Slams BJP Over Anta Bypoll, Says Party ‘Burdened Public With ₹200 Crore’

Govind Singh Dotasara, the head of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, declared on Saturday that his party would win the Anta bypoll by a wide majority and criticised the BJP for selecting a candidate with a criminal record, which made the election necessary.



Before heading out to campaign in Anta, where the bypoll is set for November 11, Dostara was speaking to PTI at the Bundi Circuit House with local Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma.