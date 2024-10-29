National

Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured

Several dead in bus accident in Sikar, Rajasthan
Several dead in bus accident in Sikar, Rajasthan Photo: PTI
Twelve people died and around 30 passengers got injured after a private bus crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said the bus coming from Salasar rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn.

According to the police, the bus was speeding and filled with passengers due to which the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into the wing wall of the flyover.

The right side of the bus got completely crushed and the driver died on the spot. A crane was called to take out the passengers stuck inside, they said.

Sikar IGP Satyendra Singh said some of the injured have been referred to Jaipur and others are undergoing treatment at SK Hospital here.

Twelve people have died in the accident, he said.

Vinita, Seema, Kiran Kanwar, Kamla, Banarasi Meghwal, Aditya Meghwal and Pramod Singh are among those killed in the accident. Efforts are on to identify the rest, the police said.

A team of doctors and administration has taken control of the situation and all arrangements have been made. Passengers are local residents. Their family members have been informed, the IGP said.

He said that the reason behind the accident is yet not known.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed grief over the accident.

"The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti," Sharma said on X.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President and Laxmangarh MLA Govind Singh Dotasra said, "My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this sad and unfortunate accident. As soon as the accident came to light, we spoke to the local administrative officials for immediate treatment of the injured and all possible assistance. May God give peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the families to bear this shock."

