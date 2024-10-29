Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President and Laxmangarh MLA Govind Singh Dotasra said, "My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this sad and unfortunate accident. As soon as the accident came to light, we spoke to the local administrative officials for immediate treatment of the injured and all possible assistance. May God give peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the families to bear this shock."