According to sources in the BJP, there is more to the reasons for Meena's resignation than the one cited by him. "Meena and their supporters were unhappy with the portfolio allocation in the government. Despite being the Agriculture and Rural Development minister, his supporters somehow found these less important. Earlier the Panchayati Raj ministry was merged with the Agriculture ministry, this time the two were separated. The Panchayat Raj portfolio was given to BJP's Madan Dilawar, who also holds the portfolio of primary education. This could be also one of the underlying reasons behind his resignation," a senior BJP leader told Outlook.