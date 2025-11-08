Freedom To Choose Life Partner Is Fundamental Right, Says Delhi High Court

Granting protection to an inter-caste couple, the Delhi High Court reaffirmed that family or community cannot obstruct two consenting adults from marrying or cohabiting.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi High Court Rules Law Students Cannot Be Barred From Exams Over Attendance Shortage
Delhi High Court Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The court said the right to choose a life partner is intrinsic to personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

  • It cited the Supreme Court’s view that inter-caste marriages serve the national interest by promoting social integration.

  • Police were directed to ensure protection for the couple and take preventive steps against any familial threats or interference.

Freedom to choose a life partner is an intrinsic part of personal liberty and privacy under the Constitution and family or community cannot obstruct the choice of two consenting adults who decide to marry.

The high court, while referring to a Supreme Court judgment, said the top court has recognised that caste continues to exert a strong social influence in India, and that inter-caste marriages perform a valuable constitutional and societal function by promoting integration and reducing caste divisions.

"Such unions, the Supreme Court has observed, are in the national interest and must receive firm protection from any familial or communal interference," Justice Sanjeev Narula said in an order passed on November 4.

It further said the freedom to choose a life partner is an intrinsic part of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Where two consenting adults decide to marry or cohabit, neither family nor community can lawfully obstruct that choice or subject them to pressure, social sanctions, or threats," the high court said.

The court's observations came while granting police protection to an inter caste couple, who were in a relationship for the past 11 and intended to get married now.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the mother, sister, brother-in-law and other relatives of the partners opposed their relationship and were issuing threats, prompting them to approach the court for protection.

The couple sought directions to Delhi Police to secure their safety and to prevent interference with their decision to marry.

The counsel for the police said that a designated constable's contact had already been shared with the couple, pursuant to an earlier complaint.

The court directed the station house officer of the jurisdictional police station to conduct a brief threat-assessment of the couple forthwith.

It added that based on its outcome, the officer must take preventive steps permissible in law, including but not limited to appropriate diary entries, beat patrolling near the couple's current residence and other measures necessary to deter harassment or intimidation.

"If the petitioners report any threat or attempt at interference by respondent nos. 2 to 6 or any other person, the police shall register a DD entry, extend immediate protection, and proceed in accordance with law," the court said.

It further said that these directions are preventive and protective in character and no opinion is expressed on the veracity of the allegations levelled against the respondent family members.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  2. India Vs Australia 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Claim 2-1 Series Victory After Abandonment Of Brisbane Match

  3. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  4. Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock On Song Again With Bat | RSA 102/2 (24)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  2. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  3. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  4. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  4. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  5. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers