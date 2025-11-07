Aides Of Former Himachal Deputy Speaker Hans Raj Arrested Over Woman’s Harassment Complaint

Hans Raj, however, claimed that there was a plot to incite intercommunal violence and called for an inquiry. He brought up the fact that the case had previously received a closure report.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Thursday that although a formal complaint had been filed before, the court had revoked it after the woman had amended her statement.



The police will re-examine the matter now that a new complaint has been filed, Sukhu said, adding that the law would follow its own path following factual verification.



The Chamba Superintendent of Police has also been asked to report on the issue by the women's commission.