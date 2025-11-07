Aides Of Former Himachal Deputy Speaker Hans Raj Arrested Over Woman’s Harassment Complaint

The ex-BJP MLA’s staff were booked after the woman’s father alleged abduction, threats, and coercion; Hans Raj called the charges politically motivated.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Aides Of Former Himachal Deputy Speaker Hans Raj Arrested Over Woman’s Harassment Complaint
Summary
Summary

  • Police in Chamba arrested two aides of former Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Hans Raj after a woman’s father alleged they kidnapped and threatened his daughter.

  • The FIR invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including kidnapping, intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.

  • Hans Raj denied the charges, calling them politically driven, while CM Sukhu said the matter would be re-examined based on the new complaint.

After a woman's father submitted a complaint alleging harassment, police in Tissa, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, arrested Hans Raj's personal assistant and another close aide. Hans Raj is a former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker and three-time BJP MLA.

The FIR was filed in accordance with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 140(3) (kidnapping), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (causing mischief), and 3(5) (criminal conduct carried out by many individuals in pursuit of a common objective).

Police confirmed the FIR's registration on Friday and stated that the complainant and his daughter's comments are being recorded as part of an ongoing investigation.

In his complaint, the woman's father Taj Mohammad alleged that MLA Hans Raj and associates forcibly took his daughter and him to Shimla last year, snatched their mobile phones, threatened his daughter, and compelled them to record a "scripted" video allegedly aimed at misleading the public and the authorities.

However, the Churah MLA vehemently denied all the allegations, calling them politically motivated. "I myself was demanding an investigation in the matter. A defamation case should be lodged against the woman for tarnishing my image," he told PTI.

The woman had filed a complaint last year, accusing the MLA of sending her obscene messages and demanding her nude photograph. The case was later dismissed by court after she changed her statement.

The woman accused the MLA of threatening her family in a video that she shared on social media on November 2, 2025. She accused the MLA's associates of forcing her to drop her complaint and accused officials of harassing her father. She claimed in the video that "this time, I am determined to fight it out" despite attempts to discredit her by claiming that she was paid to damage the MLA's reputation.

"If any harm is done to my family, the MLA is responsible. I will not spare him," she is heard saying in the video, sobbing.

Hans Raj, however, claimed that there was a plot to incite intercommunal violence and called for an inquiry. He brought up the fact that the case had previously received a closure report.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Thursday that although a formal complaint had been filed before, the court had revoked it after the woman had amended her statement.

The police will re-examine the matter now that a new complaint has been filed, Sukhu said, adding that the law would follow its own path following factual verification.

The Chamba Superintendent of Police has also been asked to report on the issue by the women's commission.

