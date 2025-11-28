NCP(SP) Seeks Probe Into Claim of ₹50 Cr MLA Defection Deal

Bangar, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Hingoli district's Kalamnuri seat, allegedly got Rs 50 crore to change allegiance in 2022, according to Mutkule, who represents the Hingoli assembly seat. In June of that year, Eknath Shinde's uprising caused the Shiv Sena, formed by Bal Thackeray, to disband.



"There are talks that he accepted Rs 50 crore to shift loyalty. I am sure these talks must be true because he does not take up any work without money," Mutkule had alleged.