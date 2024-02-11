‘Don't Eat If Your Parents Don't Vote For Me’: Shinde Sena MLA To School Children

An MLA affiliated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has sparked controversy with remarks urging children to refrain from eating for two days if their parents do not vote for him.

Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar's remarks came less than a week after the Election Commission issued rules forbidding the use of children in election-related activities.

"If your parents don't vote for me in the next election, don't eat for two days," Bangar tells schoolchildren in a viral video taken while at a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district.

"Vote for Santosh Bangar; only then will we eat," he urged the children to respond if questioned by their parents.