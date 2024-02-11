‘Don't Eat If Your Parents Don't Vote For Me’: Shinde Sena MLA To School Children

An MLA affiliated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has sparked controversy with remarks urging children to refrain from eating for two days if their parents do not vote for him.
Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar's remarks came less than a week after the Election Commission issued rules forbidding the use of children in election-related activities.
"If your parents don't vote for me in the next election, don't eat for two days," Bangar tells schoolchildren in a viral video taken while at a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district.
"Vote for Santosh Bangar; only then will we eat," he urged the children to respond if questioned by their parents.
This is not the first time Bangar has courted controversy with his remarks and actions. Previously, he made headlines for stating that he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In August last year, he was booked by the Kalamnuri police for allegedly brandishing a sword during a festive rally.
Bangar's latest comments have drawn criticism from leaders of opposing political parties. Clyde Crasto, spokesperson for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, called for strict action against Bangar, citing his repeated offences and violation of Election Commission directives. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also condemned Bangar's remarks and questioned the inaction of the state education minister in response to such statements made to school children.
Both NCP and Congress leaders have urged the Election Commission to intervene and address the matter.
(With inputs from news agencies)