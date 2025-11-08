Modi Calls For Simplifying Legal Language, Says ‘Ease Of Justice’ Key To Ease Of Living

“The failure to supply such grounds in a language understood by the arrestee renders the constitutional safeguards illusory and infringes the personal liberty of the person as guaranteed under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India. The objective of the constitutional mandate is to place the person in a position to comprehend the basis of the allegations levelled against him, and it can only be realised when the grounds are furnished in a language understood by the person, thereby enabling him to exercise his rights effectively”, the top court said.

