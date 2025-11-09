Rahul Gandhi Urges New MP Congress Chiefs To Work At Grassroots, Uphold Integrity

Rahul Gandhi on Nov 9, 2025, spoke at Pachmarhi camp to 71 new district presidents of MP Congress, urging grassroots work and upright conduct.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the new district unit presidents of the party in Madhya Pradesh to work at the grassroots level and be upright.
Gandhi spoke at an ongoing camp organised for the 71 newly appointed district presidents of the party at Pachmarhi under the 'Sangathan Srajan' program.
He urged the leaders to fight for truth, remain honest, and strengthen the organization from the bottom up. Gandhi emphasized the need for a caste census, increasing reservation beyond 50%, and protecting the Constitution.
The 10-day camp, starting November 8, aims to train and motivate the new chiefs following the party's defeat in the 2023 assembly elections. Gandhi was invited as the chief guest on the second day.
State Congress chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders attended. This marks Gandhi's first major address to MP cadres since the Lok Sabha polls.