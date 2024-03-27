Unemployment, Jobs vs Nationalism: INDIA, NDA Locked In Ideological Tussle For Bihar's Youth Vote

Bihar is all set for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with one NDA and INDIA Bloc on other side. The Elections in 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 to June 1. So far, NDA has announced their seat sharing plan but the opposition is yet to announce theirs. Asaddudin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also decided to contest the elections from 11 seats.