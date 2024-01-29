I would prefer to die than join hands with the BJP again

- Nitish Kumar (January 31, 2023)

Doors of BJP shut for Nitish Kumar forever

- Amit Shah (April 2, 2023)

On January 28, 2024, Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar walked to the BJP-led NDA and took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 9th time. After switching camps, Kumar said there was "no question" of him going anywhere else after this -- this was his fourth such switch between alliances in just over a decade.

Born in Bakhtiyarpur in Patna in 1951, Nitish Kumar became part of a generation of student activists especially at a time when the Jayaprakash Narayan movement (1974-75) against Indira Gandhi and the Emergency was gaining momentum. Over the course of his politics, on one hand he has been referred to as ‘sushasan babu’ – one who brought about change in governance and on the other, he is also known as ‘paltu Kumar’ – one who is known to switch his political camps frequently.